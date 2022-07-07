The Litt Factor Announces Revolutionary Assessment Which Can Help Measure How Close You Are to Your Next Quantum Leap

Tracy Litt, founder of The Litt Factor, has developed an unparalleled assessment that will singularly identify what is keeping you from the life you desire. This assessment is going to help to give awareness and deepened insights into simple shifts which could help allow people to heal, expand, and become the next-level versions of themselves.

LAKE WORTH, Fla., July 07, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With this unprecedented assessment, The Litt Factor can potentially help people determine if they are ready to shift their respective paradigms and make a quantum leap in their life, career and spirit.

The Litt Factor's revolutionary assessment will provide people with a reading on where they are located within the "Ascension Spectrum," and where they potentially stand in respect to their next level of consciousness.

Per Litt, "this quiz assessment will not give you an archetype, your avatar, or anything else that ultimately continues to give you labels and limits." Assessment-takers are able to see their results, and are shown "how to identify the gap." Furthermore, they are guided on how to "collapse that gap all the way to actualize everything [they] deserve and desire." As such, the results of the test are going to show how to leverage the power of science and spirituality to reach new levels of leadership, revenue, ease, and flow within the framework of quantum expansion.

About The Litt Factor

Tracy Litt is a spiritual advisor and mindset coach to visionary women leaders and entrepreneurs, a highly sought-after keynote speaker, TEDx speaker, and international best-selling author of Worthy Human. She has helped THOUSANDS of women across 7 countries rise in all aspects of themselves, dramatically elevating prosperity, happiness, and fulfillment — one choice at a time. One by one, she has helped them step into the reality of their highest selves, and actualize their next-level wealth and impact.

SOURCE The Litt Factor