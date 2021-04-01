The Little Bit Foundation CEO And Co-Founder Rosemary Hanley To Retire

ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Bit Foundation announced today that Rosemary Hanley will retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2021. The Little Bit Board is conducting a comprehensive search for a successor and requests that interested candidates email [email protected]. Hanley co-founded the organization in 2001 and has served as Executive Director/CEO since 2012.

"Rose has created something extraordinary in The Little Bit Foundation," says Board President Michael Amann. "She has been a champion of St. Louis children for 20 years and persevered – through setbacks and successes alike – to ensure they have what they need to reach their full potential in the classroom and beyond. Little Bit has been working toward educational equity well before the term was widely used, and the Board is resolved to finding a new CEO that will carry forward this longstanding commitment."

"It has been an honor to serve the St. Louis community and our amazing students in this role, but the timing is right to start a new chapter and hand the reins to our next leader," says Hanley. "I have treasured working alongside an incredible team of professionals, and so many dedicated volunteers, educators, mission partners and people from all walks of life striving for a world in which every child is afforded the opportunity to realize their dreams. There is still much work to be done, and I have confidence in this great organization to continue to adapt and grow, while standing firm on its promise to break down barriers to learning."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hanley says The Little Bit Foundation has impacted the lives of more than 40,000 St. Louis students. In her final year, she is focused on ensuring a smooth transition in leadership, as well as closing out the organization's $8.4 million Impact (capital) Campaign – now at 84% of goal – which funds Little Bit's Project Graduation initiative and necessary renovations to its headquarters in Brentwood.

"This is about establishing best practices for the future, as we believe Project Graduation can be a model for other school communities working towards educational equity," she says. "I would be beyond grateful to secure final funding for this campaign before departing." More information on the Little Bit Impact Campaign can be found here.

About The Little Bit Foundation

Founded in 2001, The Little Bit Foundation ( www.thelittlebitfoundation.org ) works to eliminate barriers to learning by addressing the basic needs of under-resourced students across every grade level in the St. Louis region. In area schools, Little Bit works one-on-one with students and brings partnerships and programs that provide for the needs of the whole child, enrich the learning environment and empower students to realize their goals for the future. Follow The Little Bit Foundation online at www.thelittlebitfoundation.org , on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

