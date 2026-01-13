The Little Gym Earns No. 125 Spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List

Leading Children's Enrichment and Physical Development Center Recognized Following Year of Expansion, Innovation, and Record Engagement

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, ranked No. 125 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list, jumping 73 spots from last year and marking the brand's seventh consecutive year on the list. The recognition reflects a record year, highlighted by nationwide expansion, record engagement with families, and enhanced support for franchise owners.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is considered as one of the most competitive and comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating brands on more than 150 data points including unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power. The Little Gym's placement on the list underscores the brand's continued momentum as a franchise opportunity in the youth enrichment space.

The brand's 2025 success is marked by several notable milestones, including:

44 New Locations Opened: The brand expanded significantly across the U.S., with notable growth in several established and emerging markets, including an increased presence in Chicago and expansion in Canada.

The brand expanded significantly across the U.S., with notable growth in several established and emerging markets, including an increased presence in Chicago and expansion in Canada. 74 New Franchise Agreements : The Little Gym signed 74 new agreements in 2025, signifying franchise growth with the theme of entrepreneurs looking to make an impact in their local communities.

: The Little Gym signed 74 new agreements in 2025, signifying franchise growth with the theme of entrepreneurs looking to make an impact in their local communities. Record Engagement: Served more than 150,000 members nationwide through programs and milestone events, including over 15,000 birthday celebrations.

Served more than 150,000 members nationwide through programs and milestone events, including over 15,000 birthday celebrations. Industry Recognition: Earned placement on Franchise Time's Top 400 list, a comprehensive ranking of franchises by global systemwide sales.

Looking ahead to 2026, The Little Gym is poised for another transformative year with the upcoming national launch of Tummy Timers, a new program designed for babies ages one to three months, expanding developmental offerings from the earliest stages of childhood.

"Being recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is a powerful validation of the work our team and franchise owners have accomplished together," said Samantha Musonda, Brand President of The Little Gym International. "2025 was a year of growth, from expanding our footprint and serving more families, to enhancing the systems and support that fuel franchisee success. As we head into 2026, we're excited to introduce new curriculum and continue strengthening our impact on children and their communities."

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

