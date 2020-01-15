The Little Gym Ranked # 1 Children's Fitness Franchise In ENTREPRENEUR'S Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym, the world's premier children's enrichment and development franchise that offers movement-based learning and imaginative play experiences for children ages four months through 12 years, recently ranked #1 in the Children's Fitness Programs category for the 2nd year in a row for Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks The Little Gym as #179 in outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Provided by The Little Gym

"This recognition is due in large part to the hard work and dedication that every one of our franchise owners puts into the growth and success of The Little Gym," said Alex Bingham, President and CEO of The Little Gym. "We want to thank them for making The Little Gym the widely-adored brand it has become and for helping us to continue sharing our mission globally."

"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin' that's ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they're forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers' needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive."

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Little Gym's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view The Little Gym in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About The Little Gym

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has over 400 locations in 32 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked #1 Children's Fitness franchise in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® list for the 2nd year in a row. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Le / Sonja Melin

213.516.2479

232418@email4pr.com

www.startrco.com

SOURCE The Little Gym

Related Links

http://www.TheLittleGym.com

