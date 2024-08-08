The Little Gym's Largest Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Expands to 26 Locations in New Deal

Somersault Inks Agreement to Build Five New Stores Across North Carolina and New Jersey

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after joining The Little Gym International, Somersault Holdings, a private equity-backed franchise operator, has tripled in size, becoming both the brand's largest multi-unit franchisee and the largest owner of units within the Unleashed Brands' youth enrichment platform. The group had previously acquired 20 existing gyms and opened one new location, while also recently signing a greenfield deal to build five additional locations in North Carolina and New Jersey. With the development of the new gyms, Somersault will have 26 locations across seven states.

Somersault Holdings was formed in August 2023 as Unleashed Brands' first institutional capital-backed franchisee in the system. Since then, the group has grown to nearly 300 employees with a strategic corporate team supporting best-in-class operational talent to deliver an exceptional customer experience and continue expanding their footprint. The investments into The Little Gym are led by Hidden River Strategic Capital, a private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia, PA, and Taurus Capital Partners, an operationally-focused investor led by Griffin Gordon and based in Chicago, IL.

"We are ecstatic to continue growing this impactful child development brand nationwide, as we've already experienced tremendous success in the gyms we've acquired," said Gordon. "The professional support from Unleashed Brands over the past year has exceeded our expectations. We are excited about the future of both Unleashed Brands and The Little Gym, given the significant investments in infrastructure, technology and marketing being directed into the franchise system."

Somersault owns and operates its locations in three primary regions: the Pacific Northwest (Washington), Mid-Atlantic (North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia) and the Northeast (New Jersey and Pennsylvania). As part of the new agreement, the group will open new gyms in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Eastern New Jersey markets.

"It has been exciting to watch Hidden River, Taurus and the Somersault team strategically plan, build and grow a professional business structure within The Little Gym and Unleashed Brands system," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer of Unleashed Brands. "We have all the confidence and enthusiasm in Somersault as they continue their impressive growth trajectory."

Added Nancy Bigley, Brand President of The Little Gym: "The business acumen brought forward by the Somersault group and their overall passion for highlighting The Little Gym's mission and brand in each of these communities over the past year has been incredible. Their continued growth within the system is a testament to their dedication and strategic efforts."

The Little Gym is the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through age 12 and is part of youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, which also includes Urban Air Adventure Park, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts, and XP League.

For more information on franchising with The Little Gym, visit https://www.thelittlegymfranchise.com/.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International headquartered in Bedford, TX, was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

