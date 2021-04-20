'The Little Lark Still Sings' - the Perfect Book to Emerge From Lockdown

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone longing to travel again, Victoria Smith's new memoir, The Little Lark Still Sings: A True Story of Love, Change and an Old Tuscan Farmhouse, released today by Morgan James, is a captivating journey to Tuscany, its hidden treasures and unforgettable foods. Amidst the wonders, Victoria also discovers how true love can go awry, yet be transformed into something even deeper.

Book cover

In The Little Lark Still Sings, Victoria and Larry, newly retired, married and very much in love, follow their dream to move to Italy and renovate a crumbling stone farmhouse into their full-time home. They soon learn the truth about daily life in a foreign culture and the unexpected, often confounding, challenges. Their romantic adventure and new Italian life turn into a test of character that almost undoes them, then becomes better than their highest hopes — because of the struggles, not in spite of them.

Victoria, a former senior executive at a major Chicago advertising agency and one of the first women in marketing at Procter & Gamble, becomes uncharacteristically intimidated facing the hurdles in their new life. Larry, a consultant for decades, is determined to study and write, not to be consumed with handling the problems of their move and Victoria's growing insecurity. With courage and vulnerability, Victoria tells their story honestly, hoping it might encourage others in their own struggles and inspire them to follow their own dreams.

The Little Lark Still Sings showcases Victoria's brilliant gift of detail as she brings characters, cathedrals and countryside to life, and draws readers into Cortona, a community intact for thousands of years. She weaves a beautiful tapestry of their marriage, the riches of Tuscany, and the welcoming Cortonesi. With a new resident's curiosity and sense of awe, Victoria helps us pause to marvel at Italy's beauty, art, history, and majesty, and to discover valuable life lessons in this enchanting Italian adventure.

For more information about this new book from Morgan James Publishing or to schedule an interview with Victoria Smith, victoriasmithwriter.com, please contact Lisa Howard, Cobalt Communications, [email protected].

About the Author:

Victoria Smith was one of the first women in marketing at Procter & Gamble in the 1970s, senior executive at a major advertising agency in the 1980s, and single mom for over a decade. Typically undaunted, her confidence was rocked by moving to a foreign country, even one she thought she knew and loved. Today, she and her husband are fully engaged in their hilltown community and are inspired every day by Italy's dolce vita.

More About This Title:

To be released April 20, The Little Lark Still Sings—ISBN9781631952197—has 512 pages and is being sold at $24.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes titles that educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics, available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

Related Images

the-little-lark-still-sings.jpeg

The Little Lark Still Sings

Book cover

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing

Related Links

http://www.MorganJamesPublishing.com

