The Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing (CDMO) Market worth $ 993.81 Mn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing (CDMO) Market– By Application (C.difficle, Crohns disease, IBS, Diabetes) By Type of Services ( Development Services, Manufacturing Services, Others) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Millions) and Forecast Till 2031." features in-depth analysis and an extensive study on the LBP and Microbiome manufacturing industry, exploring its significant factors.

According to the latest market research report by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing market size was valued at US$ 141.52 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 993.81 Mn in 2031, record a promising CAGR of 23.19% from 2024 to 2031.

The prominent players in the Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing industry include:

Quay Pharmaceuticals

Cerbios-Pharma SA

List Biological Labs, Inc.

Arranta Bio (Acquired by Recipharm)

BacThera

Biose

Wacker Biotech

Other Prominent Players

Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2023 USD 141.52 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 993.81 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 23.19% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Type of Services, Scale of operations, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Microbiome research has advanced in recent decades, and it has emerged as a promising area for new medicinal treatments. Microbiome research, in addition to human health, offers a foundation for a broad range of applications. Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP), or bugs-as-drug, are a new therapeutic modality being developed by several biotech and pharmaceutical businesses across the globe. Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) (s), a new type of live-bacteria-based medicines, show promise in treating difficult illnesses. In comparison to the earlier period, the number of new pharmaceuticals licensed for sale increased by 60% between 2010 and 2019, reaching a high of 59 new drugs approved in 2018.

Increasing research and development activities and a growing pipeline of microbiome-targeting therapies anticipated to treat an extensive range of severe diseases are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Continued innovation and technological advancements for the new drug development and clinical trial activities for disease treatment are boosting the market growth. Increased R&D budget for drug development and rise in government funding is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) and microbiome contract manufacturing market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused various disruptions in the healthcare industry, as well as a significant influence on clinical trial execution around the world. However, specific requirements for the development of engineered live bacterial therapeutics, lack of infrastructure, and uncertainties related to product approval and regulatory review are some of the other significant factors impacting the market.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In June 2023 , Biose Industrie and SBT Instruments have established a collaboration to integrate rapid viable cell counts into Biose's manufacturing process. SBT's technology will be integrated into Biose's manufacturing process, establishing a new industrial standard for microbe enumeration. The use of quick viable cell counts in both process and release testing intends to minimize the time between clinical trials and market approval for Biose's breakthrough live biotherapeutic companies.

, Biose Industrie and SBT Instruments have established a collaboration to integrate rapid viable cell counts into Biose's manufacturing process. SBT's technology will be integrated into Biose's manufacturing process, establishing a new industrial standard for microbe enumeration. The use of quick viable cell counts in both process and release testing intends to minimize the time between clinical trials and market approval for Biose's breakthrough live biotherapeutic companies. In Nov 2021 , Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics announced a collaboration to manufacture SER-109, Seres' lead product candidate for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). Under the terms of the agreement, Bacteria is establishing a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence, a manufacturing site dedicated to the production of s located on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland .

Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics announced a collaboration to manufacture SER-109, Seres' lead product candidate for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). Under the terms of the agreement, Bacteria is establishing a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence, a manufacturing site dedicated to the production of s located on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, . In May 2021 , Bacthera's drug product facility in Basel, Switzerland , and by the Danish Medicines Agency at Bacthera's drug substance facility in Hørsholm, Denmark , both facilities had been granted manufacturing licenses by the respective national health authorities. The permit will allow the Company to fulfill the scope of bringing innovative Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) to patients with unmet medical needs

Bacthera's drug product facility in , and by the Danish Medicines Agency at Bacthera's drug substance facility in Hørsholm, , both facilities had been granted manufacturing licenses by the respective national health authorities. The permit will allow the Company to fulfill the scope of bringing innovative Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) to patients with unmet medical needs In Nov 2019 , Arranta Bio has received an US$82 million funding round and a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.Through this partnersship with Thermo Fisher , Arranta has access to the company's a wide range of product portfolio and services and provided materials to Thermo Fisher for use in gene therapy production

Arranta Bio has received an funding round and a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.Through this partnersship with , Arranta has access to the company's a wide range of product portfolio and services and provided materials to for use in gene therapy production In Oct 2019 , 4D pharma plc announced research collaboration and option to license agreement with MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc. to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics ("s") for vaccines. Through this agreement, 4D's proprietary MicroRx platform will be paired with MSD's expertise in developing and commercializing novel vaccines to discover and develop s as vaccines in up to three undisclosed indications

4D pharma plc announced research collaboration and option to license agreement with MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc. to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics ("s") for vaccines. Through this agreement, 4D's proprietary MicroRx platform will be paired with MSD's expertise in developing and commercializing novel vaccines to discover and develop s as vaccines in up to three undisclosed indications In April 2019 , Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Lonza AG equally shared approximately €90m ( $101.5m ) to establish a CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) for biotherapeutic products. The investment was in two phases, bagan with an update to Lonza's existing facilities in Hørsholm, Denmark , for cGMP production of drug substances (anaerobic bacteria).

Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global market, contributing for the majority share of the market in 2021. On account of rising R&D spending and the high adoption of new technology, the Region is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period. Intense research and a commercial base for live biotherapeutic and microbiome products and the presence of biopharmaceutical Contract manufacturers are factors contributing to the regional market's growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to expand at the significant growth over the forecast period. Due to key market players' increasing research and development activities, Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Segments

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2024 to 2031 based on Type of Services

Development Services

Manufacturing Services

Others (Regulatory expertise and support, Quality Control and Assurance)

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2024 to 2031 based on Scale of Operation

Preclinical Scale Operations

Clinical Scale Operations

Commercial Scale Operations

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2024 to 2031 based on Application

C.difficle

Crohns disease

IBS

Diabetes

Others

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2024 to 2031 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2024 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2024 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2024 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2024 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2024 to 2031

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

