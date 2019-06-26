The Living Apothecary Expands Distribution to Retailers Across the Country

RICHMOND, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Living Apothecary announces the launch of its organic probiotic teas into new retailers across the country as the brand continues to expand into the natural, club and conventional grocery channels.

Organic Probiotic Teas Artisan Iced Tea Blended with Kefir Water

Select flavors of the eight-count line are now available at all Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stores throughout the Rocky Mountain and Southwest and shoppers can find a 6-count club size of the Hibiscus Apricot at select Costco stores in Northern California and Texas. Down to Earth Organic & Natural in Hawaii and Fairway Market stores in the Northeast are now carrying an assortment of flavors, including Hibiscus Apricot, Red Raspberry Leaf Ginger, Peach Black Tea, White Tea Lavender, and Mango Green Tea.

"Our artisan teas taste great and also offer a unique, healthier alternative to traditional ice tea and a non-carbonated option to kombucha with just as many probiotics," said Shari Stein Curry, co-founder and CEO, The Living Apothecary. "Besides providing a 'chug-worthy' beverage that's enjoyable to drink, as we move into stores throughout the country, we're excited to have the opportunity to reach so many more consumers and educate them on what kefir water is and why it's so good for you."

Most people don't realize that kefir water is one of the world's oldest naturally fermented beverages. It's brewed by combining water kefir grains (colonies of live bacteria and yeast) with sugar, water and minerals. Kefir water is a traditional probiotic beverage that is fermented over a short cycle and produces billions of beneficial bacteria cultures. It's naturally caffeine free and has a palatable sweet, mild flavor.

The Living Apothecary ready-to-drink organic probiotic teas retail for $3.99 and $11.99 for a 6-count case, and flavors include: Hibiscus Apricot, White Tea Lavender, Peach Black Tea, Mango Green Tea, Passionflower Lemongrass, Lemon Black Tea with Tamarind, Red Raspberry Leaf Ginger and Honeysuckle Nectarine.

Customers can find The Living Apothecary teas at each of these retailers in the refrigerated aisle. To find product at a specific store or location, click here.

About The Living Apothecary

The Living Apothecary was born in 2012 by Traci Hunt and Shari Stein Curry in Oakland, California. With a shoestring budget, a small incubator kitchen, an even smaller delivery van, and a weekend farmers market, Hunt and Curry took a leap of faith with the seed of an idea, that they could make beautiful, healthful beverages for the community. Through their perseverance and true passion, they discovered that organic loose-leaf teas combined with the probiotic goodness of kefir water resulted in delicious, mellow, seriously chug-worthy beverages that nourished the body too. With passion and a stubborn female grit, they work tirelessly to perfect each ingredient and flavor, continuing to explore and expand on their expertise in progressive beverages. The brand's eight flavors of certified organic, probiotic teas are 35 calories per bottle, contain 2 billion CFUs, are vegan, non-carbonated, made without artificial sweeteners, dairy or gluten and always made with love. The Living Apothecary is also a brand within the Venice Brands portfolio. For more information, please visit The Living Apothecary, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

