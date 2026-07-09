The Living Desert Announces Retirement and Celebrates the Legacy of President/CEO Allen Monroe

The Visionary Leader Behind a Defining Era of Growth at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

PALM DESERT, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens today announced that President/CEO Allen Monroe will be retiring in the Fall. During more than a decade of transformational leadership, Monroe played a crucial role in elevating the organization from a respected regional attraction into an internationally recognized conservation institution.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens celebrates the legacy of President/CEO Allen Monroe, who will retire in the fall of 2026 after more than 12 years with the organization.

"Serving The Living Desert has been one of the greatest honors of my career," said Allen. "Together, we have built something extraordinary—an organization that inspires wonder, advances conservation, and connects people to the importance of protecting the world's desert ecosystems. I am incredibly proud of what our team, volunteers, donors, and community partners have accomplished."

Since joining The Living Desert in January 2014 as The Living Desert's third President/CEO, Monroe has overseen a period of unprecedented growth, innovation, and impact. During his tenure, annual program revenue grew from $4.5 million (Fiscal Year 2013) to $28.6 million (Fiscal Year 2026), visitation reached record levels, conservation efforts expanded significantly, and the organization completed major capital projects that transformed the guest experience.

Under Monroe's leadership, The Living Desert undertook landmark projects including the Crossroads of Conservation – a multi-phase expansion project that included Australian Adventures, Rhino Savanna, the Sausman Office Complex, Bighorn Cafe, Oasis Splash Pad, the Patti and Jack Grundhofer Entry Plaza, Suzan and Bill Appel Gift Shop and the Living Legacy Endowment Garden along with a 30% parking expansion, EV charging stations, and infrastructure improvements. The Master Plan will culminate with the scheduled groundbreaking for Lion Ridge in late 2026. All of these improvements have been undertaken with the goal of providing a "Best Day Ever" for every guest.

Monroe championed a long-term vision he called the "Zoo of the Future," emphasizing immersive guest experiences, world-class animal care, conservation leadership, accessibility, and community engagement.

The organization also strengthened its international conservation footprint and became one of only eleven AZA-accredited institutions accepted into the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), championed the official designation of World Desert Day, and launched the inaugural International Desert Conservation Summit.

Monroe's tenure reflects how a mission-driven nonprofit can become both a community asset and a significant driver of regional tourism, education, and economic vitality. Highlights from his leadership include:

Annual attendance nearly doubled under his twelve-year tenure.

Financial strength and diversification, including growth of the endowment to $92 million— among the largest of any zoological institution — and Zoobilee gala fundraising that climbed from $283,514 to $1.64 million.

Global conservation leadership, including achieving official recognition of World Desert Day, the inaugural International Desert Conservation Summit, IUCN Center for Species Survival Behavior Change partnership, and providing professional training for more than 400 conservation leaders from 24 countries.

Successful navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic while sustaining exceptional animal care and conservation efforts.

Expanded educational access and accessibility, including 90% discounts for SNAP/EBT families, field-trip scholarships for Title I schools, and IBCCES Autism Certification.

Capital investment of $85 million that reimagined campus facilities, enhanced animal habitats, and elevated the guest experience.

Total annual economic impact of $148.1M, supporting 1,484 part-time and full-time jobs and generating $17.9M in state and local taxes in Fiscal Year 2023.

The Living Desert's Board of Trustees has formed a CEO Search Committee and will engage a national executive search firm to identify highly qualified candidates. Monroe will continue serving as President and CEO until a smooth leadership transition is underway. At that time, Monroe and his wife look forward to returning to their hometown and spending quality time with their children and grandchildren.

ABOUT THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has been a beloved institution in Southern California for over 50 years. An Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoo, The Living Desert represents the desert environments of North America, Australia, and Africa with more than 600 animals in our care, 141 species, 1,200 protected acres, and miles of hiking trails.

With conservation at the heart of everything it does, The Zoo is actively engaged in 105+ conservation projects in 12 countries, including international field conservation efforts, local habitat restoration, and on-site initiatives. By connecting guests to individual animals in immersive habitats, The Living Desert strives to create conservation advocates for nature and wildlife.

SOURCE The Living Desert