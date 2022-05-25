The Living Legends Foundation Celebrates its 30th Anniversary and Annual Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, October 7

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Living Legends Foundation, today announces its 30th-Anniversary celebration and the 2022 honorees for the Annual Living Legends Awards Gala. This year's event will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Taglyan Complex, 1201 N. Vine Street, Hollywood, CA.

The esteemed group of nine honorees includes Ronald "Slim" Williams and Bryan "Birdman" Williams, co-founders of Cash Money Records; Charlamagne Tha God, entertainment personality, author, and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club; Curtis Symonds, CEO of HBCUGO.TV; Geo Bivins, CEO of Port Perry Entertainment; Johnnie Walker, founder and CEO of the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment; Tuma Basa, Director of Black Music and Culture at YouTube; Sharon Heyward, founder and CEO of The Solutionist LLC; and Hank Caldwell, founder and CEO of Expert Fixer.

"It's been nearly three years since we gathered for our annual gala," says David C. Linton, Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation. "Fortunately, COVID did not stop the organization nor its mission to serve our community through some challenging times for so many. Unfortunately, over the past few years, we have lost many of our comrades, who were longtime champions of the music and entertainment industries. We are immensely blessed and grateful that we can honor and celebrate those who are still among us."

Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ray Harris, added, "The Living Legends Foundation is the oldest Black Music organization around today. It's no small feat that we have been able to survive for the past thirty years and for many years, we were the only Black organization standing.

