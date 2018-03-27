LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360242





The LLDPE market is estimated to be USD 51.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 67.83 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the LLDPE market can be attributed to the availability of plastic products at affordable rates and increase in demand for packaging materials.



The gas phase segment is the largest process type segment of the LLDPE market.

Based on process type, the gas phase segment is projected to lead the LLDPE market from 2017 to 2022. LLDPE resins manufactured by the gas phase process have high tensile strength and are used in various industrial products, such as custom marine parts, water tanks, and chemical storage containers as well as consumer products, such as food packaging materials, heavy-duty sacks, and stretch films.



The films segment is the largest application segment of the LLDPE market.

The films segment is the largest application segment of the LLDPE market. The growth of the LLDPE market in films application is primarily driven by the demand for LLDPE films from the packaging sector.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the LLDPE market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the LLDPE market during the forecast period both, in terms of value and volume.The growth of the Asia Pacific LLDPE market can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaging films from various end-use industries.



China is the largest importer of polyethylene in the Asia Pacific region. The high demand for LLDPE resins in China and India is contributing to the growth of the LLDPE market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 32%, Europe – 30%, North America – 19%, and RoW– 19%



Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive overview of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by key market players, such as Sinopec (China), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Borealis (Austria), Formosa Plastics (Taiwan), INEOS (Switzerland), and Westlake Chemical (US).



Research Coverage:

The LLDPE market has been segmented based on process type, application, and region.The report provides detailed information regarding major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges, influencing the growth of the LLDPE market.



It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and research & development activities.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the LLDPE market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360242



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lldpe-market-is-estimated-to-be-usd-5189-billion-in-2017-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-6783-billion-by-2022-at-a-cagr-of-55-between-2017-and-2022-300620278.html