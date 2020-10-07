The Local Campaign to Serve 50 Charitable Organizations Prepares for a Strong Finish

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 50 years in business, Don Quick & Associates, Inc. – the largest commercial real estate company in Williamson County – launched an ambitious campaign to give back to their community by serving 50 charitable organizations in 2020. With the holiday season just around the corner, the company is set to finish the campaign with a strong focus on ensuring a pleasant end of year for as many people as possible. "We believe the best way to celebrate 50 years in Central Texas is to give back to the people who empower our community every day. These charitable organizations are the heart and soul of this area, and we want to show our appreciation." says Darren Quick, President of Don Quick & Associates, Inc. "The upcoming holiday season presents an opportunity for us to connect with local non-profits who already do such a great job providing for those in need, especially during this time of year."

Although the year-long celebration was met with some unpredictable hurdles that the Coronavirus pandemic brought along, the commercial agents and staff members of Don Quick were able to adapt their volunteer efforts and continue to safely serve the community. A few of the most notable efforts included a $10,000 donation to RRISD, multiple environmental cleanup projects including participating in Austin Parks Foundation's It's My Park Day, various supply drives, and the formation of a scholarship fund which awarded four scholarships to local graduating high school seniors this past April.

The opportunity to nominate your favorite charities to be included in the campaign is still open to the public to round out the final remaining spots on the list of 50. The company wants to hear from those affected by COVID-19 or those in need this holiday season so they can work together to provide help in any way possible.

For more information or to nominate an organization, visit donquick.com/50

You can view the recap or follow along with all the remaining events celebrating the company's monumental anniversary by visiting donquick.com/50.

Contact: Joshua Brito, 512-255-3000, [email protected]

SOURCE Don Quick & Associates, Inc.

