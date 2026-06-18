The Local: Lone Star Living TV Series Spotlights San Antonio Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by J.J. Gorena highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added The Local: Lone Star Living, a new locally hosted series in San Antonio, TX, to its lineup. The San Antonio real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader J.J. Gorena and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of The Local: Lone Star Living at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of San Antonio by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features J.J. Gorena:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around San Antonio

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across the city

"For the last seven years, I've had the incredible privilege of serving as San Antonio's host on The American Dream TV," said J.J. Gorena, host of The Local: Lone Star Living. "Alongside some of the most talented hosts across the country, I've always felt like we're the digital mayors of our cities, sharing the places, people, culture, and stories that make our communities special while competing for the attention of tourists, visitors, and future residents."

"That's why I'm so excited to step into the role of primary host for The Local: Lone Star Living," Gorena said. "San Antonio isn't just where I work, it's home. It's a city I genuinely love. From our culture and history to our food, businesses, neighborhoods, and people, there's no place quite like it. I know I'm the perfect advocate and ambassador for this city because my passion for San Antonio is real."

"My goal has always been simple: tell authentic stories that make people want to visit, invest, and ultimately call this incredible city home," Gorena said. "If I can help someone see San Antonio through the eyes of the people who love it most, I know they'll fall in love with it too."

The Local: Lone Star Living is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, The Local: Lone Star Living gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of San Antonio, TX. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, The Local: Lone Star Living focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from The Local: Lone Star Living are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network