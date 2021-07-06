'The Local Marketing Handbook' Helps Local Businesses Market Themselves

WARE, Mass., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberto Torres is proud to offer his newly released book, The Local Marketing Handbook. This book shows the importance of marketing within a business's local community, discussing the context of reaching local customers and explaining the best ways to get the attention of that audience.

The Local Marketing Handbook A website provides social proof of your business.

Local businesses are often known within the community and tend to overlook some of the key fundamentals of marketing within these communities. Torres reviews five basic marketing principles that allow business owners to not only grow their business but also engage in their communities.

This book teaches the reader how to identify exactly who their customers are and refine their sales pitch in order to attract these customers. It also discusses building a website and how to use tools like Google My Business and social media to reach their community.

Torres's book states, "One of the main reasons to have a website is to showcase proof that your product or service is as good as you claim. I cannot stress the importance of filling your business website with relevant content for your visitors: the people who live, work in, and visit your community."

This important practice is often glossed over by local businesses that do not yet have a website and do not advertise online. Social media marketing is new to many, and while the business owner understands the importance of marketing, they are unsure of where to start.

This book bridges the gap between the small business owner and the marketing community, giving the owner a sense of where to start and what steps are most important to take first. The book is written as an easy-to-read guide explaining the basic principles of local marketing. After reading, a business owner will have precisely what is needed to grow a local business and become an agent of change in the community.

The Local Marketing Handbook is currently available on Amazon Kindle and in paperback. Hardcover additions will be available shortly.

About Roberto Torres:

Roberto Torres is a follower of Christ. He and his wife Jessica have five children. Roberto spent over 20 years helping businesses manage their data and technology infrastructure. In 2018, he turned his attention to small businesses, helping them leverage technology to grow. The Local Marketing Handbook is his first book.

Roberto Torres

www.thelocalmarketinghandbook.com

[email protected]

Ph: 413-277-8691

SOURCE The Local Marketer