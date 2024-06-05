The Location Managers Guild International Announces the Newly Elected 2024 LMGI Board of Directors

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is pleased to announce the newly elected members of their 2024 Board of Directors. Michael Glaser and Michael Wesley, both highly acclaimed Location Professionals from Los Angeles, have been elected to join the board. The announcement was made today by John Rakish, president of LMGI.

Location Managers Guild International

Glaser and Wesley bring a wealth of experience and award-winning expertise to the LMGI Board of Directors. With their extensive backgrounds in both domestic and international television and feature films, they are well-equipped to contribute to the continued success of the organization. Wesley's impressive resume includes work on major productions such as "Transformers 2, 3 & 4," "Inception," and "The Dark Knight Rises." Glaser's credits include "Interstellar," "The Hateful Eight," and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Glaser and Wesley will serve alongside returning members Jimmy Ayoub (NY), Danny Finn (CA), Mac Gordon (GA), Eric Klein (NY), Angus Ledgerwood (UK), Edward Mazurek (CA), David McKinney (CA), Robin Macdonald (CAN), John Rakich (CAN), Ryan Schaetzle (GA), Lisa Scope (AUS), Alison A. Taylor (CA) and Scott Trimble (CA).

The 2024 Officers of the Executive Committee were also confirmed at the June 2nd Board of Directors meeting. They are President John Rakich, 1st Vice President Angus Ledgerwood, 2nd Vice President Robin Macdonald, Treasurer David McKinney, and Secretary Lisa Scope.

Returning for a third term, President Rakich stated: "I am once again thankful to the LMGI membership for their continued support and honored the board of directors have trusted me to continue to lead the LMGI for a third term. I am humbled to work alongside this board of dedicated international location professionals. Through our combined efforts, we will continue to lead the LMCI membership forward, and to grow as indispensable creative and collaborative production leaders on a global level."

Said Election Committee Chair, Edward Mazurek: "With eight open board seats and 12 excellent candidates, the 2024 election results once again tallied the most votes in LMGI history. This is a testament to our nominees' professionalism and superb reputations, as well as the engagement of our membership. Congratulations to our elected 2024 Board Members."

Outgoing from the board are longtime directors Ken Brooker and Dan Connolly. Per Vice President Angus Ledgerwood: "Ken Brooker has been a valuable part of this organization for eight years, recently serving as treasurer and remaining an important leader of the MarCom Committee. Both Ken and Dan will be greatly missed as members of the board."

The Location Managers Guild International is a global organization that represents location professionals in the film, television, and commercial industries. Founded in 2003, the LMGI has been dedicated to advancing the craft of location scouting and management, as well as providing networking and educational opportunities for its members. Under the LMGI's leadership and with the addition of Glaser and Wesley to the board, the LMGI is poised to continue its mission of supporting and elevating the work of location professionals.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses , and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals' place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

