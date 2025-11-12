The Lockwood Group Expands Capabilities by Welcoming Research To Practice

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockwood Group, a global health care services platform that offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, bringing best-in-class expertise in medical communications, education, animation and visualization, regulatory and clinical consulting, and market access, is proud to announce the acquisition of Research To Practice (RTP), a recognized leader in accredited, oncology-focused medical education for health care professionals.

This acquisition represents a pivotal step in The Lockwood Group's mission to elevate evidence-based information resources and empower clinicians with the knowledge needed to deliver the best possible care for patients. "We are thrilled to welcome Research To Practice to The Lockwood Group," said Matthew Schecter, Founder & CEO of The Lockwood Group. "RTP's deep expertise in oncology, their trusted relationships with clinical thought leaders, and their legacy of delivering best-in-class continuing education align seamlessly with The Lockwood Group's science-first, insight-driven approach. Together, we will expand our collective reach and continue delivering impactful education that improves patient care worldwide."

Founded by medical oncologist Neil Love, MD, RTP has spent over 4 decades creating and delivering high-impact accredited educational activities that help cancer clinicians stay current in a rapidly evolving treatment landscape. RTP's unique content and innovative formats span live symposia, regional and local meetings, audio/video podcasts, multimedia webinars and roundtables, and other interactive formats, all grounded in real-world clinical challenges and enriched by expert perspectives.

"Joining The Lockwood Group provides us the opportunity to further advance our mission of improving cancer care through education," said Dr Love. "Their strategic insight and global capabilities will help us further elevate and expand the ways we connect with and support the diverse needs of oncology clinicians."

The partnership between The Lockwood Group and Research To Practice unites 2 organizations deeply committed to the people behind the science—clinicians, researchers, and patients. Together, they will continue to expand access to trusted, evidence-based education that drives better decisions and better care across the oncology community.

About The Lockwood Group

The Lockwood Group is a global pharma services organization with over 700 employees, that partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to translate complex science into compelling strategies that drive clinical and commercial success. Learn more at www.thelockwoodgrp.com .

About Research To Practice

RTP is a medical education company based in Miami, FL, specializing in physician and allied health professional education, focused exclusively on oncology and hematology. Founded and led by medical oncologist Neil Love, MD, RTP has provided meaningful, relevant, and unbiased educational perspectives for more than 40 years to meet the needs of oncology clinicians and positively impact the care of patients with cancer. Learn more at www.researchtopractice.com

