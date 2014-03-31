The Lockwood Group Recognized as a 2018 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockwood Group (Lockwood), a medical communications agency, has been recognized by Inc. magazine in their 2018 Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. For the second year in a row, Lockwood propelled to the top half of the list of 5000, ranked #2042 nationally, and the fifth fastest growing marketing company in the state of Connecticut!

The agency, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Schecter, is extremely proud of this distinction, which measures the company's growth over the last 3 years specifically. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work that the team at Lockwood puts in for our customers on a daily basis. To be able to grow an organization 218% over the last 3 years is no small feat and requires a scalable infrastructure, which is critical to Lockwood's success. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished in such a short time and excited about what we still have left to do!" said Schecter.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief, James Ledbetter. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Lockwood collaborates with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, genetic, and medical device industries to identify effective, holistic, science-based strategies to address their objectives through medical communications. Over a third of Lockwood's staff hold advanced scientific or medical degrees, and most work from where they live. This flexible structure provides better work-life balance, which in turn allows Lockwood to attract the best talent who facilitate their best work, and are more responsive to client needs wherever and whenever they do business.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every type of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be US-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

