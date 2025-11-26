The Lodge at Spruce Peak to Host First Annual Holiday Entertaining Weekend Retreat

Attendees will learn to elevate their hosting skills through expert-lead workshops, Q&As and dress-up dinner parties

STOWE, Vt., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lodge at Spruce Peak, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel in Stowe, Vermont will host its first annual Holiday Entertaining Weekend Retreat , December 5-6, 2025. The immersive experience, set along the stunning wintery backdrop of pillowy snow alpines, features festivities ranging from holiday wreath making and charcuterie board workshops, tastings and paired bites with sommeliers, a dinner party with Executive Chef Sean Blomgren and more.

Festivities will begin on Friday, December 5 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with a celebratory holiday hosting Q&A and Champagne hour at The Lodge at Spruce Peak outlet, Tipsy Trout, where guests can sip on curated bubbly selections from sponsor Vermont Wine Merchants featuring Laurent Perrier Champagne presented by Drew Robinson, and savor paired artisanal cheeses from Jasper Hill Farms with Zoe Brickley, at $45 per person.

The festivities continue throughout December 6, with a jam-packed itinerary including:

9:00 A.M. - Holiday Wreath Making | Guests will work closely with Creg Oosterhart of Creg Richard Design to create stunning, personalized holiday wreaths, at $125 per person in The Lodge at Spruce Peak's Junior Ballroom.





| Guests will work closely with to create stunning, personalized holiday wreaths, at $125 per person in The Lodge at Spruce Peak's Junior Ballroom. 11:00 A.M. - Charcuterie & Cheese Board Styling | A guided session at Tipsy Trout with expert Zoe Brickley from Jasper Hill Farms will teach attendees how to build grazing boards, covering everything from ideal portions to pairings to visually appealing layouts, for $45 per person.





| A guided session at Tipsy Trout with expert Zoe Brickley from will teach attendees how to build grazing boards, covering everything from ideal portions to pairings to visually appealing layouts, for $45 per person. 1:30 P.M. - "Effortless Elegance" Tablescape Workshop | Hosted by Creg Richard Design within the Junior Ballroom, this workshop will teach guests the secrets to styling a stunning holiday table using seasonal greenery, layering techniques and candlelight at $45 per person.





| Hosted by within the Junior Ballroom, this workshop will teach guests the secrets to styling a stunning holiday table using seasonal greenery, layering techniques and candlelight at $45 per person. 6:30 - 9:30 P.M. - Dress-up Dinner Party: "Home for the Holidays" | To culminate the weekend, The Lodge at Spruce Peak's Executive Chef Sean Blomgren will host Home for the Holidays at Tipsy Trout, a dress-up dinner party and a five-course beverage paired dinner, that will serve as a showcase of the weekend's lessons. The dining experience will feature styled tables and expertly paired courses for $150 plus 21% gratuity per person.

More information can be found online while tickets can be purchased via Tock .

For those seeking overnight accommodations, The Lodge at Spruce Peak offers a range of room types, from expansive junior and three-bedroom suites, to spacious and private Penthouses and more. Guests can click here to book their stay.

Beyond these entertaining festivities, guests visiting Spruce Peak can also enjoy signature holiday events this winter including, A Traditional Christmas in Stowe from December 5–7, featuring lantern parades, wagon rides, tree lightings & Santa strolls through town; Spruce Peak Lights Festival on December 20, with ice dance performances, crafts, seasonal treats and a glowing fireworks finale and a New Year's Eve Celebration over ice bars, fire-baked raclette, s'mores by the fire and mountain fireworks; as well as the launch of holiday pop-up bar Mistletoe's, open November 29-January 3 at The Linehouse. Offering myriad winter sports, activities and programming, December is an ideal time to visit Spruce Peak. www.sprucepeak.com

About The Lodge at Spruce Peak

As Stowe, Vermont's only ski-in/ski-out resort, The Lodge at Spruce Peak provides premier access to year-round outdoor activities such as alpine skiing, mountain biking, and fly fishing.

Boasting 312 beautiful guestrooms, suites, and private residences, the luxurious Lodge at Spruce Peak caters to every style. Resort dining highlights the farm-fresh culinary scene of Stowe, showcasing locally sourced ingredients and rustic charm at signature restaurant Alpine Hall, Tipsy Trout, Pico Taco, The WhistlePig Pavilion and The Pantry & Beanery. The Spa at Spruce Peak features a full-service menu of massages, facials and body therapies as well as hair and nail services. The newly renovated Fitness Center features top-of-the-line TechnoGym equipment, including a central Outrace R2-5 structure, as well as offers daily fitness and yoga classes, year-round. www.sprucepeak.com/stay/the-lodge

About Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak is Vermont's most elevated luxury slopeside community. Located at the base of Stowe's iconic Mount Mansfield, it serves as the center of a uniquely Vermont mountain culture. Celebrating its 22nd year, Spruce Peak has become a place where a close-knit group of more than 500 homeowners and members eat, drink, relax, play, and live. Spruce Peak sets the stage for memories; at its heart a charming, geothermal-powered Village Center that offers access to adventurous activities, with an intimate 427-seat performance arts center, an award-winning Bob Cupp–designed golf course and a nearly 10,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink. Central to the Village is The Lodge at Spruce Peak – Stowe's only ski-in ski-out luxury hotel - and a members-only club with a refined and elegant 20,000 square-foot clubhouse. For those also seeking something more indulgent there is a pampering spa with outdoor pools and a fitness center, and locally inspired dining and retail destinations. Spruce Peak is an Audubon-certified sustainable community, inspired by our alpine location to be engaged stewards of 2,000 acres of preserved Vermont land. www.SprucePeak.com

