The Lodge at The Lakes at Stillwater Celebrates Open House

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lodge, a 139-unit independent, assisted living, memory care and care suites community in Stillwater, Minn., hosted an open house celebration yesterday. The Lodge is phase one of three at The Lakes of Stillwater, a $70 million senior living campus developed on 50+-acres near Long Lake.

The Lodge is the 6th senior living and health care community in Minnesota managed by The Goodman Group, based in Chaska, and the company's 30th nationwide. The Lakes at Stillwater is The Goodman Group's first senior living campus of this size that offers this selection of living options and care services. The Lodge will be Stillwater's first Housing with Services establishment.

According to Bill Howell, executive director of The Lodge, the Stillwater campus has already received a warm response from the local community.

"Throughout the development of this community, we hosted Lunch & Learns, informational seminars including educational opportunities, innovative programs, technology courses, creative arts and music projects, which were well attended and appreciated by the local community," said Howell.

The Lodge offers month-to-month rental to eliminate a buy-in barrier for families and make for an easier transition. The community offers a healthy-aging lifestyle, hospitality services and other amenities.

Intergenerational programs will provide opportunities for mixed age groups to come together to share experiences, knowledge, and skills that are mutually beneficial and promote positive long-term relationships.

The Goodman Family Operating Foundation (TGFOF) and Intergenerational Living & Health Care, Inc. (ILHC) are co-owners of ILHC of Stillwater, LLC, the parent company of The Lodge at The Lakes at Stillwater. The Lodge is their first venture together, with the common goal of bringing generations together and offering intergenerational programming. ILHC is a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization pioneering interactive programming to bring children and seniors together.

The restaurant-style dining experience offers healthy and fresh choices, and a menu with Food for Life™ items that are lower in sodium, fat and calories. The outdoor amphitheater provides a space for entertainment, presentations from the local Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and horticulture activities. Opportunities to improve mobility, strength and overall wellness include FIT Functional Fitness®, designed to help improve residents' core strength, balance and cardiovascular health, as well as promote relaxation. The Lodge is an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing Inc. Classes, which are also open to the public, are designed for individuals with Parkinson's disease and improve quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. The Valiant Veterans® program gives veterans a chance to talk with one another, share their amazing stories of courage, valor and commitment. The community also offers volunteer opportunities for individuals who want to donate their time and make a difference.

"We're thrilled to introduce The Lodge to the Stillwater community," said Craig Edinger, CEO of The Goodman Group, which manages The Lakes at Stillwater. "It's exciting to see phase one of The Lakes at Stillwater campus become a reality. We look forward to the additional phases and seeing how the nature-based elements incorporated throughout the campus will benefit residents and improve their overall wellbeing and quality of life."

Phase two, Birchwood Landing, is underway and will offer 30 exclusive two-bedroom lake homes. Each home will feature a full kitchen, attached garage and more. Phase three, Sandhill Shores, will offer 70 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment residences for ages 55+. The Lakes at Stillwater campus expects to employ more than 70 individuals and serve more than 139 residents.

The Lakes at Stillwater is managed by The Goodman Group, a leader in developing and managing senior living and health care communities, residential properties, and commercial properties. JBG Design & Development is the development partner, providing architectural, interior design, development, construction, and asset management services.

The Lodge will host an open house for the greater community this Fall.

About The Lodge

The Lodge is located in Stillwater, Minn., looks forward to fully opening soon and offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and care suites. The community is the first of three phases of The Lakes at Stillwater campus: The Lodge, Birchwood Landing and Sandhill Shores. The Lakes at Stillwater is managed by The Goodman Group. For more information, please visit thegoodmangroup.com and thelakesatstillwater.org.

