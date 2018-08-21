The Log & Timber Home Show 2018/2019 Schedule Released
Shows to Feature National/Area Log Home and Timber Frame Companies & Builders. Plus: Upgraded University Course, All New Rustic Marketplace, Free Show Workshops and Opportunities to learn from Experts who can help you build with confidence.
MANCHESTER, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our goal at The Log & Timber Home Shows is to connect attendees with Industry Experts who can help them build, furnish, & maintain their dream Log Home, Timber Frame, or Hybrid Home. Having face-to-face opportunities to ask your questions, to see in-person examples, & to participate in daily workshops as you navigate the building of your dream home is a priceless experience and the very reason the Log & Timber Home Shows exist. We are excited to announce the following locations for our upcoming show seasons:
2018 Fall Season:
Sacramento, CA------------Sept 14-16, 2018
Denver, CO------------------Sept 28-30, 2018
Birch Run, MI----------------Oct 12-14, 2018
Marlborough, MA-----------Oct 26-28, 2018
Asheville, NC----------------Nov 2-4, 2018
Chantilly, VA-----------------Nov 9-11, 2018
2019 Winter-Spring Season:
Allentown, PA--------------Jan 4-6, 2019
Nashville, TN---------------Jan 18-20, 2019
Columbus, OH-------------Jan 25-27, 2019
Pittsburgh, PA--------------Feb 8-10, 2019
Kansas City, MO-----------Feb 22-24, 2019
Atlanta, GA------------------March 2-3, 2019
Syracuse, NY---------------March 8-10, 2019
Minneapolis, MN-----------March 22-23, 2019
Chicago, IL------------------March 29-31, 2019
TBD---------------------------April 2019
Lake George, NY----------May 3-5, 2019
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own home plans and ideas to be reviewed by industry experts at the show and to enjoy the all new Rustic Marketplace which will feature Rustic Furniture & Décor. A 4-hour University Course focusing on the basics of building will also be held in conjunction with each show and attendees can gain admission to this course with the purchase of a special upgraded University Admission Ticket.
The Log & Timber Home Shows have been traveling the United States since 1995 and are produced by Log Home Living & Timber Home Living magazines along with CabinLife.com. Please call (931)-596-2992 or go to www.TheLogandTimberHomeShow.com for more information.
