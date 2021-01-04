The Logic Factory (TLF) Announces Changes to the Board

ARDMORE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Lambregts, current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Logic Factory, announced during the company's end of year meeting that he, as well as Robert de Laat, current Chief Finance Officer (CFO), will step down from their current capacities from the Board of TLF in the first half of 2021. Per January 1, 2021, Marjolijn te Velthuis, currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TLF, will advance into the CEO position and Mark Crouse, current Delivery Director, will take over as COO. Roel van den Broek will remain on the Board as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

After a journey of almost 15 years, the two founders of The Logic Factory have decided it is the right time to shift their position from an executive Board position to a non-executive position. This exciting announcement comes at the tail end of what has been an interesting year for all in the supply chain industry and is poised to launch The Logic Factory into a new era under the direction of this experienced team.

Marjolijn joined The Logic Factory in 2018 after a decade long tenure with DELMIA of Dassault Systèmes, formerly Quintiq, where she served as the Vice President of their EMEA operations. Since her time on the Board of The Logic Factory as COO, Marjolijn implemented numerous operational excellence initiatives that allowed the delivery teams to better focus their expertise toward customer satisfaction and increasing delivery effectiveness. The depth of her industry knowledge coupled with her management style allowed for a solid foundation with which the organization could thrive.

Mark Crouse joined The Logic Factory in the beginning of 2020 after working for DELMIA of Dassault Systèmes, formerly Quintiq, for almost a decade as the Senior Director, Americas. Mark was brought on for his wealth of knowledge in all components of the Quintiq Applications and industries. In his short time as Delivery Director, he has been an invaluable asset to the Board as they navigated the abrupt new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark will bring a North-American perspective to the Board as The Logic Factory continues to see rapid growth of their continental American customer base.

As Eric will leave his role as the current CEO, he will be transitioning into a more customer and solutions-focused role as the new Chief Solutions Officer (CSO). This newly established role is designed to fully engage the expertise that Eric has of DELMIA within the applications used by our customers. Eric's expansive knowledge and ability to think outside of the box to deliver compelling solutions for even the most complex of puzzles, is unmatched in the industry.

"My transition from CEO to the new CSO position allows me to strip away the operational aspects of my role to fully focus my time on doing what I am truly passionate about in this industry... solving the most complex puzzles for our customers. These challenges are what enticed me to pursue a career in developing supply chain solutions over 25 years ago, and that excitement has never diminished. While my time as CEO was wonderful, Marjolijn is uniquely capable of leading TLF into the next realm of top tier software implementation companies. Marjolijn, Mark, and Roel are the best our sector has to offer. I am fully confident that with this new Board in place, the company that I started almost 15 years ago will continue to grow and be a leader of our industry. I am thrilled to see where we are going to be in five years." ~ Eric Lambregts

Under the guidance of this new leadership The Logic Factory continues to fulfill it's mission, "To help our customers make lasting performance improvements and to build a great company that offers fun work to great people"; and ambition "The Logic Factory is to be the best partner for our customers, delivering high-end planning, scheduling, optimization, support and hosting services."

About The Logic Factory

As a Platinum Dassault Systèmes DELMIA implementation partner, The Logic Factory offers complete project management, business and implementation consultancy as well as development expertise in implementing DELMIA Supply Chain Planning and Optimization Software (SCP&O) applications. TLF offers its customers utilizing a DELMIA SCP&O application a flexible, fully integrated range of software maintenance, support, control, and hosting services. Service levels are fully customizable and can include anything from corrective maintenance and incident management to regular preventive check-ups and proactive system management.

The Logic Factory specializes in developing solutions for customers in various industries such as logistics, manufacturing, maritime and aviation. Headquartered in The Netherlands, The Logic Factory also has offices in the USA, the UK and India. For more information visits thelogicfactory.com.

