NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The exponential growth of the e-commerce industry is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the logistics automation market.



The logistics automation market is estimated to be USD 46.22 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 80.64 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the logistics automation market can be attributed to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry, advancements in robotics, and the emergence of IoT. However, lack of uniform governance standards and high capital investments are acting as key restraints to the growth of the logistics automation market.



Based on component, the warehouse & storage management segment is estimated to lead the logistics automation market in 2018. The growth of the warehouse & storage management segment can be attributed to the implementation of smart technologies, such as IoT and robotics, in various industries to enhance warehouse operations.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the logistics automation market as compared to the SMEs segment in 2018. Large enterprises are focused on automating logistics functions to save cost, reduce market delivery time, and improve operational efficiency.



The logistics automation market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the logistics automation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The rising adoption of logistics automation solutions by enterprises in emerging economies, such as India and China, is driving the growth of the logistics automation market in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The logistics automation market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, vertical, and region.Based on component, the logistics automation market has been segmented into warehouse & storage management and transportation management.



Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).Based on vertical, the market has been classified into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, oil, gas & energy, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, logistics & transportation, automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, chemicals, and others (BFSI, IT & telecommunication, hospitality, education, paper, printing, and textiles).



Based on region, the logistics automation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help market leaders and new entrants in the logistics automation market in the following ways:

The report will assist market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the logistics automation market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to position their businesses, and implement suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will assist stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



