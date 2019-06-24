The London-based Libera Boys Choir Returns to the USA for Several Highly Anticipated Shows

LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Libera's performance in Saint Paul will be their first in the area since 2011; and their Oklahoma City concert will be their first ever. They will also be returning to venues in Saint Louis and California where they have impressed audiences for many years.

Minnesota:

Libera Boys Choir 2019 US Tour. Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, California. The world needs Libera's message of harmony more than ever. Discover this amazing boys choir. Hear Libera live this summer.

The Cathedral of Saint Paul , St Paul , Friday 26th July at 7:30pm

Missouri:

Cathedral Basilica of St Louis , St Louis , Monday 29th July at 8pm

Oklahoma:

First Southern Baptist Church, Oklahoma City Thursday 1st August at 7pm

California:

Calvary Community Church, Westlake Village (LA) Sunday 4 th August at 7pm

Christ Cathedral, Garden Grove (LA) Tuesday 7th August at 7:30pm

Libera is seeing an increased following in the United States with their compelling arrangements and moving performances of classical, sacred, and contemporary songs.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys said, "When I heard Libera sing it reminded me a lot of the Beach Boys – but actual boys - it actually brought me to tears."

About Libera

The choir is an international success story from South London, UK. Their albums are top sellers in many countries, including USA, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines.

Major US TV appearances include 'The Tonight Show' and 'Today'

Broadcast nationwide on PBS, 2013-2019

Full length, fully staged performances in the US including

Washington DC , Missouri , Illinois , Minnesota , Texas , and California .

, , , , , and . The only British artists to sing at a Papal Mass for 70,000 at Yankee Stadium.

Regularly heard on Classic FM.

Scored a top classical song download on iTunes.

Featured artists at World Youth Day 2016 in Krakow, Poland with a live audience of 1.6 million.

with a live audience of 1.6 million. A new Libera album will be released in 2019.

While the unique sound of Libera may be difficult to categorize, its universal appeal has endeared the group to fans all over the world.

The boys' distinctive white robes recall Libera's traditional origins, yet their music -- which is at once both ancient and modern -- reaches across the generations to a wide audience.

With shimmering, mystical chords and ecstatic harmonies, they are quite different from other well-known boy choirs.

The singers of Libera -- aged seven to sixteen -- attend many different local schools in South London and come from a variety of backgrounds.

LIBERA on YouTube - over 60 million plays

Photos:

