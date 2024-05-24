The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills and LVE Wines by John Legend Team Up to Launch Seasonal Dining Experience 'Legend and LVE at The London WeHo Rooftop'

The modern luxury hotel invites guests and locals to enjoy this new summer rooftop restaurant featuring LVE Wines, John Legend Selections menu, and more

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer rooftop season, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills will debut 'Legend and LVE at The London WeHo Rooftop' - a brand new dining experience in partnership with LVE Wines by John Legend . Launching Thursday, May 30, the hotel's beloved poolside rooftop will transform into a restaurant, serving both a la carte and prix-fixe dinner menus daily. From 5:30 - 10:00 pm each evening, hotel guests and locals alike will enjoy LA's newest al fresco dining experience, either in a private cabana or a table boasting breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and city skyline. This marks the first time the modern luxury hotel has hosted a seasonal poolside rooftop dining experience that is open to the public.

"We are always seeking ways to deliver fun experiences to our guests and locals and are excited to bring this new dining experience to life alongside acclaimed musician, TV host, EGOT winner and fellow Angeleno, John Legend and his incredible LVE wines from Napa Valley and France," said Anthony Keene, Executive Chef of The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills.

Executive Chef Anthony Keene created a John Legend Selections three-course prix-fixe menu with dishes inspired by 'John's Favorite Things' from wife Chrissy Teigen's cookbook Cravings, paired with a curated wine list of LVE and Boisset favorites. Starter options include BBQ Chicken Pizza; Croquembouche; French Onion Soup Gratinee and Short Rib Ravioli, paired with LVE Chardonnay Carneros & Cabernet Sauvignon. Mains include Spicy Miso Pasta with Manila Clams; Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter; and Beef Wellington (served for two) accompanied with Mac & Cheese Gratinee. The main dishes are paired with LVE Cabernet Sauvignon. Desserts include Berry Pavlova and Chocolate Brownie, paired with LVE French Sparkling Rose. Pricing is $85 for this three-course meal, $120 with wine pairings included.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this partnership with The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills and LVE," said Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of the Boisset Collection. "In 2015, John Legend and I created the first Legend Vineyard Exclusive wines together and now they are all available to enjoy at this iconic location all summer long with food pairings inspired by some of John's own recipes. I can't think of another place I'd rather be to drink LVE."

Chef Keene also created an a la carte menu with highlights including shared dishes such as Surf and Turf featuring king crab and grilled wagyu and Burrata and Caviar featuring golden osetra caviar; starters to include Charred Octopus Salad with chili lime crunch and Lobster Tortellini with sweet corn and trumpet mushrooms; and mains to include English Pea & Morel Mushroom Risotto; and Whole Branzino with artichokes, lemon and shaved fennel. The menu also features Steaks Sliced for Sharing, including 8-oz. Prime Rib Cap, 14-oz. Bone-in New York, and Bistecca Alla Fiorentina 50-oz. Dry-Aged Porterhouse.

The wine list will feature all LVE Wines including summer seasonal favorites like Rose and sparkling wines as well as Boisset Collection wines, John Legend's LVE partner.

The seasonal rooftop restaurant's ambiance will capture a LVE Wine-inspired setting, complete with beautifully branded glassware and special decor including a flower wall with neon signage. This summer experience will run through Labor Day Weekend. For more information and to book a reservation at 'Legend and LVE at The London WeHo Rooftop', please visit https://www.thelondonwesthollywood.com . Reservations can also be made on OpenTable .

About The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Since its opening in 2008, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills has boasted an atmosphere of British style flawlessly melded with Southern California sensibility. The 226 all-suite hotel features a 110-seat screening room, a state-of-the art fitness center and spacious suites including the 11,000 square foot bi-level Penthouse Inspired by Vivienne Westwood. Executive Chef Anthony Keene is at the helm of all the hotel's distinctive culinary venues, including signature restaurant Boxwood and rooftop poolside dining. Modern luxury is woven subtly into every aspect of the hotel, from the entrance and lobby to the garden-inspired rooftop pool deck and private terraces. The panoramic rooftop pool deck offers private cabanas and a separate fire pit. The London West Hollywood also features the Alex Roldan Salon for hair, nail and makeup services and the Alex Roldan Shop for unforgettable retail purchases. www.thelondonwesthollywood.com

About LVE Wines

Legend Vineyard Exclusive, LVE, was a dream long in the making. As with his music, John searched for the right collaborator, a vineyard whose pursuit of the perfect blend and standards of excellence equaled his own. With roots deep in the Napa Valley and award-winning wines known for beautiful balance, finesse, and power, Boisset Collection was the perfect match. www.lvewines.com

About Boisset Collection

Boisset is a family-owned collection of historic and unique wineries and lifestyle destinations bound together by a common cause: Authentic, terroir-driven wines in harmony with their history, their future, and the land and people essential to their existence. It has more than 26 historical and prestigious still and sparkling wineries in the world's preeminent terroirs, including Burgundy, Beaujolais, Jura, the Rhône Valley, the south of France, and California's Russian River Valley and the Napa Valley. Its California wineries include: DeLoach Vineyards, Raymond Vineyards, Buena Vista Winery, Elizabeth Spencer, and JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset. Its French properties feature: Domaine de la Vougeraie, Jean-Claude Boisset, Bouchard Aîné et Fils, J.Moreau et Fils, Louis Bouillot, Domaine Maire, Fortant, and Bonpas. Each house retains its unique history, identity, and style, and all are united in the pursuit of fine wines expressive of their terroir. Wine is at the center of Boisset's mission and is complemented by spirits, gourmet foods, and luxury lifestyle. www.boissetcollection.com

