The Lone Pine Film Festival Live and in Person

LONE PINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Western Film History is excited to present the 31st Anniversary Lone Pine Film Festival October 7-10, 2021. This Indigenous People's/Columbus Day weekend event has become a hallmark of Lone Pine, with film screenings, movie site location tours, presentations, tributes, a stunt show, a Main Street parade, community arts festival in the park and much more. Tickets are on sale now with a full schedule of events — information and order forms at www.lonepinefilmfest.com.

The Festival is presenting the World Premiere of the remastered UNDER WESTERN STARS, with Roy Rogers, courtesy of Visual Data Media Services, BAR 20 with Hopalong Cassidy, RIO GRANDE starring John Wayne, Claude Jarman, Jr., and Patrick Wayne in his first film role, THE LONG RIDERS starring 4 sets of brothers - the Carradines, the Keaches, the Quaids, and the Guests.

Celebrities and invited guests of this year's 31st Anniversary film festival will include: Patrick Wayne, Claude Jarman Jr., Robert Carradine, Bruce Boxleitner, Darby Hinton, and Cheryl Rogers-Barnett. A few highlights added this year are tapings of "A Word on Westerns with Rob Word, and screenings of Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Over the course of the weekend, 21 films will be presented with even more film location tours this year. This is the only festival where fans can actually tour film locations. The Sunrise Tour with cowboy poet, Larry Maurice is not to be missed. This year, the festival is including some more recent films with a theme of The Great Western Comeback, as well as the westerns shot amidst the boulders, canyons, and rocky outcroppings of the Alabama Hills that have set the scene for over 400 action-packed films.

In Spainhower Park on Friday and Saturday from 9-6 and Sunday from 9-5, "Art in the Park" will anchor the north end of Main Street. A community fair with artisan crafts, food booths, and local artists, this year the fair will also feature Mariachi Original de Mexico on Saturday from 5-7:00pm.

Back by popular demand will be the rousing stunt show coordinated by Diamond Farnsworth and John Moio. This separately ticketed event will be held in the Lone Pine High School Gymnasium on Saturday at 10:30 am.

Other returning crowd favorites on Sunday include the Cowboy Church on the Anchor Ranch, the VFW Pancake Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, and the Main Street Parade, following with the closing campfire in Spainhower Park, Sunday evening at 7:30pm hosted by cowboy poet, Larry Maurice.

The Lone Pine Film Festival will abide by all state and county mandates… So please wear your masks, your best cowboy hat, and western duds then come check us out at www.lonepinefilmfest.com.

For More Information: contact Lizzie Gulick, Director, Lone Pine Film Festival [email protected] 802-771-5775

SOURCE The Lone Pine Film Festival