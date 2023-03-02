The long-acting drug delivery technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Mar 02, 2023, 10:05 ET
In order to mitigate the complexities associated with achieving a long-acting profile, drug developers have been inclined towards the utilization of long-acting drug delivery technologies and outsourcing certain operations to service providers
LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Long-Acting Drug Delivery Market: Focus on Technologies and Services, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.
The conventional treatment options available for several diseases are known to be associated with challenges, such as patient non-compliance, non-adherence to medication and multiple dosing regimen. In order to circumvent the above mentioned challenges, the demand for long-acting drugs is increasing. The development and manufacturing of these novel pharmacological modalities require advanced long-acting drug delivery technologies and dedicated expertise available with service providers.
Key Market Insights
Over 110 long-acting drug delivery technologies are available, globally
Majority (28%) of the technologies are based on long-acting implants / devices, followed by those based on micro-encapsulation (24%). In addition, close to 40% of the technologies that are compatible with injectables can extend the dosing regimen up to months.
Over 40 companies claim to offer long-acting drug delivery contract services
Presently, the market is dominated by the presence of small (2-50 employees) and mid-sized (51-200 employees) players, who represent 70% of the contemporary market landscape. Notably, around 35% of the total players engaged in this space offer their services at all scales of operation.
Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of ~10%, between 2018 and 2021
Maximum number of partnerships were inked in 2021 and 2022, indicating a recent rise in partnership activity. Majority of the deals were acquisitions (15%), followed by product development and technology licensing agreements (14%, each).
More than 570 articles focused on long-acting drug delivery, have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2017
Around 85% of the publications were focused on research related to long-acting drug delivery. This is indicative of the extensive research activity being carried out in this domain.
Over 1,200 patents have been filed / published related to long-acting drug delivery, since 2018
Over 45% of these were granted patents, while around 55% were patent applications. Further, majority of the patent assignees were industry players. However, it is worth mentioning that the contribution of non-industry players in the overall patent filing activity has increased considerably (CAGR of 10%), over the past few years.
More than 400 grants were awarded to support ongoing R&D activities in long-acting drug delivery, between 2018 and 2022
Collectively, the capital amount awarded to support R&D in this field was estimated to be worth USD 207.2 million. It is worth noting that 97 grants were awarded in 2021, alone. A significant proportion of grants identified in the report (23%) were awarded under the NIH department of internal medicine, followed by those awarded under the department of biomedical engineering (16%).
Increased access to advanced technologies is anticipated to drive growth in this market at a CAGR of 13%, till 2035
Long-acting drug delivery technologies developed for the delivery of small molecules are likely to capture the highest share (~82%) in the market; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.
Long-acting drug delivery services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%, till 2035
Based on compatible dosage form, majority of the revenue share (50%) is likely to be associated with injectables. On the other hand, the services market for vaginal dosage forms is expected to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 11.9%), during the forecasted period.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What are the major factors driving the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market?
- How many long-acting drug delivery technologies, compatible with long-acting injectables, are available in the market?
- How many long-acting drug delivery technologies demonstrate extended dosage regimen of at least a year?
- How many contract service providers possess technology transfer capabilities related to long-acting drug delivery?
- What are the partnership and collaboration trends in the long-acting drug delivery domain?
- What is the current patent landscape of long-acting drug delivery market?
- Which segment, in terms of strategy, accounts for the largest share in the global long-acting drug delivery technologies market?
- Which geography is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the long-acting drug delivery services market?
The financial opportunity within the gene therapy market has been analyzed across the following segments:
- Principle
- Manipulation of drug release from delivery systems
- Manipulation of in vivo clearance
- Strategy
- Chemical Modification
- Micro-encapsulation
- Long-Acting Hydrogels
- Long-Acting Implants
- Long-Acting Microneedles
- Multivesicular Liposomes
- Nanocrystal Suspensions
- Protein Fusion
- Compatible Dosage Form
- Injectables
- Implantables
- Oral Dosage Forms
- Topical / Transdermal Dosage Forms
- Vaginal Dosage Forms
- Other Dosage Forms
- Type of Molecules Delivered
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
- Other Molecules
- Type of Material Used
- Polymer based
- Non-polymer based
- Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and North Africa
The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering technologies and services related to long-acting drug delivery; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its technology and service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- Adare Pharma Solutions
- AMW
- Bostal Drug Delivery
- Creative Biolabs
- ForDoz Pharma
- Innocore Pharmaceuticals
- Integral BioSystems
- LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals
- Navin Saxena Research and Technology Centre (NSRT)
- Samyang Biopharm
