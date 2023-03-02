The long-acting drug delivery technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

In order to mitigate the complexities associated with achieving a long-acting profile, drug developers have been inclined towards the utilization of long-acting drug delivery technologies and outsourcing certain operations to service providers

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Long-Acting Drug Delivery Market: Focus on Technologies and Services, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The conventional treatment options available for several diseases are known to be associated with challenges, such as patient non-compliance, non-adherence to medication and multiple dosing regimen. In order to circumvent the above mentioned challenges, the demand for long-acting drugs is increasing. The development and manufacturing of these novel pharmacological modalities require advanced long-acting drug delivery technologies and dedicated expertise available with service providers.

Key Market Insights

Over 110 long-acting drug delivery technologies are available, globally

Majority (28%) of the technologies are based on long-acting implants / devices, followed by those based on micro-encapsulation (24%). In addition, close to 40% of the technologies that are compatible with injectables can extend the dosing regimen up to months.

Over 40 companies claim to offer long-acting drug delivery contract services

Presently, the market is dominated by the presence of small (2-50 employees) and mid-sized (51-200 employees) players, who represent 70% of the contemporary market landscape. Notably, around 35% of the total players engaged in this space offer their services at all scales of operation.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of ~10%, between 2018 and 2021

Maximum number of partnerships were inked in 2021 and 2022, indicating a recent rise in partnership activity. Majority of the deals were acquisitions (15%), followed by product development and technology licensing agreements (14%, each).

More than 570 articles focused on long-acting drug delivery, have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2017

Around 85% of the publications were focused on research related to long-acting drug delivery. This is indicative of the extensive research activity being carried out in this domain.

Over 1,200 patents have been filed / published related to long-acting drug delivery, since 2018

Over 45% of these were granted patents, while around 55% were patent applications. Further, majority of the patent assignees were industry players. However, it is worth mentioning that the contribution of non-industry players in the overall patent filing activity has increased considerably (CAGR of 10%), over the past few years.

More than 400 grants were awarded to support ongoing R&D activities in long-acting drug delivery, between 2018 and 2022

Collectively, the capital amount awarded to support R&D in this field was estimated to be worth USD 207.2 million. It is worth noting that 97 grants were awarded in 2021, alone. A significant proportion of grants identified in the report (23%) were awarded under the NIH department of internal medicine, followed by those awarded under the department of biomedical engineering (16%).

Increased access to advanced technologies is anticipated to drive growth in this market at a CAGR of 13%, till 2035

Long-acting drug delivery technologies developed for the delivery of small molecules are likely to capture the highest share (~82%) in the market; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Long-acting drug delivery services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%, till 2035

Based on compatible dosage form, majority of the revenue share (50%) is likely to be associated with injectables. On the other hand, the services market for vaginal dosage forms is expected to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 11.9%), during the forecasted period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major factors driving the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market?

How many long-acting drug delivery technologies, compatible with long-acting injectables, are available in the market?

How many long-acting drug delivery technologies demonstrate extended dosage regimen of at least a year?

How many contract service providers possess technology transfer capabilities related to long-acting drug delivery?

What are the partnership and collaboration trends in the long-acting drug delivery domain?

What is the current patent landscape of long-acting drug delivery market?

Which segment, in terms of strategy, accounts for the largest share in the global long-acting drug delivery technologies market?

Which geography is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the long-acting drug delivery services market?

The financial opportunity within the gene therapy market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Principle

Manipulation of drug release from delivery systems



Manipulation of in vivo clearance

clearance Strategy

Chemical Modification



Micro-encapsulation



Long-Acting Hydrogels



Long-Acting Implants



Long-Acting Microneedles



Multivesicular Liposomes



Nanocrystal Suspensions



Protein Fusion

Compatible Dosage Form

Injectables



Implantables



Oral Dosage Forms



Topical / Transdermal Dosage Forms



Vaginal Dosage Forms



Other Dosage Forms

Type of Molecules Delivered

Small Molecules



Biologics



Other Molecules

Type of Material Used

Polymer based



Non-polymer based

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering technologies and services related to long-acting drug delivery; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its technology and service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Adare Pharma Solutions

AMW

Bostal Drug Delivery

Creative Biolabs

ForDoz Pharma

Innocore Pharmaceuticals

Integral BioSystems

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals

Navin Saxena Research and Technology Centre (NSRT)

Samyang Biopharm

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/long-acting-drug-delivery-market.html

SOURCE Roots Analysis