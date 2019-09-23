The Long Dark Returns

Episode Three: Crossroads Elegy Free for 3.3 Million Long Dark Survivors;

Coming October 22, 2019, to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Hinterland today celebrates the five-year anniversary of its wildly popular exploration-survival experience, The Long Dark®. To mark the anniversary, Hinterland has revealed Episode Three: Crossroads Elegy, to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam October 22, 2019. To watch the new The Long Dark Episode Three: Crossroads Elegy teaser trailer, please visit YouTube.

In the spirit of Hinterland's long-standing commitment to player-first development, on October 22 owners of The Long Dark will automatically receive Episode Three: Crossroads Elegy for free. Newcomers to the 3.3 million unit selling narrative and survival experience will find their choice well made, as any new purchase of The Long Dark not only includes Crossroads Elegy, but all previously released content and episodes in the WINTERMUTE™ series, as well as Survival Mode and its many updates. Notably, fans of Survival Mode will be treated to yet another free update this December, details of which to be revealed at a later date.

To celebrate Hinterland's fifth anniversary of The Long Dark, the studio has empowered Steam players to travel backward in time and access all major previous updates made to The Long Dark over the past five years from the game's Time Capsule page, so that survivors may experience previous updates as they were originally released.

The Long Dark has sold well over three million units worldwide and continues to expand and develop both its narrative story and survival experience by providing players with free on-going content and regular updates.

For additional information about the release of Episode Three: Crossroads Elegy and the Time Capsule -- as well as an earnest look back at the past five years of The Long Dark development -- please read the newly published developer letter from Founder and Creative Director Raphael van Lierop on the title's official website.

ABOUT THE LONG DARK

The Long Dark challenges players to survive in an expansive, frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a mysterious geomagnetic disaster. All technology has been rendered inert, bringing humanity back to a primal existence and leaving players to face the cold, the expansive wilderness, and all the other threats Mother Nature can muster. Players engage with the game's narrative in the episodic WINTERMUTE™ Story Mode and can try their luck with the open-world permadeath Survival Mode, or complete objectives in the standalone Challenge Modes, all while having to monitor their basic needs (warmth, sleep, food, water), fight afflictions (injuries, diseases), and encounter deadly wildlife.

ABOUT HINTERLAND STUDIO

Hinterland is an independent game studio headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Established in 2012 by veteran writer, director, and producer Raphael van Lierop, Hinterland is a multi-national, multi-ethnic team of veteran game developers united around a single goal: expanding the boundaries of the medium and pioneering original experiences from the fringes of the mainstream games industry. Hinterland's games aim to foster a sense of social awareness, providing immersive, sophisticated worlds to anyone seeking original settings and mature entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.hinterlandgames.com or www.thelongdark.com.

