The Long Island Wine & Food Classic Returns to Farmingdale State College September 19

All-inclusive celebration will showcase 25-plus restaurants, 20-plus beverage companies, Led by Chef Eric LeVine and hosted by DJ CHEF

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Long Island Wine & Food Classic will return to Farmingdale State College on Saturday, September 19, 2026, bringing together leading restaurants, chefs, specialty food purveyors, vineyards, craft breweries and premium beverage brands for an all-inclusive tasting experience.

The 2026 Long Island Wine & Food Classic is Sat 09/19/26! Tickets available at LIWFC.com The 2026 Long Island Wine & Food Classic is Sat 09/19/26! The event is led by Chef Eric LeVine and hosted by DJ Chef - The Chef that Rocks! Tickets available at LIWFC.com

The event paused in 2025 because the Farmingdale State College campus was rented for Ryder Cup-related use. It returns bigger and better beneath an expansive 80-foot-by-200-foot tent, where guests will enjoy signature dishes, locally produced wines, craft beers, premium spirits, cocktails, ready-to-drink beverages and nonalcoholic refreshments. All tastings and entertainment are included with admission.

"This event was created to bring the very best of Long Island's food and beverage community together in one extraordinary setting," said Steven McKenna, founder and producer of the Long Island Wine & Food Classic. "We are committed to delivering a larger, more exciting experience that celebrates our hospitality professionals while supporting a meaningful cause."

Farmingdale State College will serve as more than the host location. The event will connect the College, its students, alumni and the broader business community with leaders from the culinary, hospitality, tourism, beverage and event-production industries, creating opportunities for engagement, hands-on experience and experiential learning.

Leading the culinary experience will be Chef Eric LeVine, the acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Farmingdale favorites 317 Main Street and Vico Costiera Amalfitana, along with Stage 317, The James Room and The Nutty Irishman. Chef LeVine will curate an exceptional lineup of established restaurants, respected chefs, emerging talent and specialty food purveyors from Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The evening will feature DJ CHEF "The Chef That Rocks!" whose performances combine live DJ entertainment, culinary demonstrations and audience interaction. A Food Network Cutthroat Kitchen Champion who has appeared on Bravo, MTV, FOX and HGTV, DJ CHEF has entertained audiences from the Hamptons to Dubai. He will host the event and keep the energy high as guests taste, sip and celebrate.

A portion of the event's net proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting its mission to provide mortgage-free homes and other vital assistance to America's fallen and catastrophically injured military heroes, first responders and their families.

Participating restaurants, vineyards, breweries, beverage companies and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Space is limited, and advance tickets are strongly encouraged. For tickets and information, visit LIWFC.com.

About the Long Island Wine & Food Classic

The Long Island Wine & Food Classic is an all-inclusive culinary celebration showcasing the restaurants, chefs, wineries, breweries, food artisans and beverage brands that define Long Island's hospitality community. Presented at Farmingdale State College, it supports charitable causes while creating opportunities for education, industry engagement and experiential learning.

Media Contact

Steven McKenna | Tasting Long Island Events

[email protected] | 631-520-8063 | TasteLongIslandevents.com

SOURCE The Long Island Wine & Food Classic