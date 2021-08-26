The Longwood Group Announces Hiring of Capital Markets Executive

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Longwood Group, a Chicago-based asset management and advisory services firm to institutional investors and financial sponsors seeking investment in leased transportation equipment, today announced the addition of Jessica L. Greiner as Managing Director, Capital Markets for the company. As Managing Director, Ms. Greiner will have responsibility for developing the capital plans and leading the execution of capital market financings to support portfolio businesses and to meet clients' investing objectives.

"We are delighted to have Jessica join Longwood. Her experience as a highly regarded investment professional is a great fit for the strategic growth and development of our company," said D. Stephen Menzies, Chief Executive Officer for The Longwood Group. "We are confident that Jessica's perspectives and insights will enrich the value Longwood brings to our clients."

Ms. Greiner joins Longwood from Trinity Industries, Inc. where she most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Her abilities to build institutional relationships and effectively communicate company strategy, financial performance, and industry fundamentals resulted in recognition from Institutional Investor magazine as a Top Mid-cap IR Professional in 2016 and 2020. She began her career in consulting at Accenture and worked as a senior business analyst for HBK Capital Management in Dallas before joining Trinity Industries in 2008. Ms. Greiner earned her Bachelor in Business Administration from Baylor University.

The Longwood Group is an asset management and advisory services firm formed in 2018 specializing in services to institutional investors and financial sponsors seeking investment in leased transportation equipment. Longwood uses its extensive asset knowledge, transportation industry experience, and financing expertise to identify and develop attractive proprietary investment opportunities and the financing structures required to support those plans. For more information on The Longwood Group, please visit www.longwoodgrp.com

