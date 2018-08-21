THE LOOK: ALL STARS Gearing Up For The Second Season

The series successfully integrated augmented reality makeover try-ons in real time, so the audience watching at home could try on the looks and discover beauty products used on the show. More than 2 million try-ons for every episode were generated through the Perfect365 app from their 15 million users. This unique collaboration is a first of its kind for a national broadcast TV show.

The executive producers of the show are gearing up for filming, slated to commence this fall, with the support of the beauty and fashion industries. In addition to brands coming back for this season that include the biggest names in beauty, the show has expanded participation from top cosmetic brands with more added to the list daily. New companies coming next season include Amazing Cosmetics, Amore Pacific's Mamonde, Kevin Aucoin Beauty, Makeup Geek and Iconic London launching in the US on THE LOOK: ALL STARS. The series utilizes national TV broadcast as a platform to reach, educate, empower and entertain millions of consumers who are avid beauty lovers exposing them to high quality beauty products from large and small companies alike.

Two hairstyling icons from the TV series presented onstage to promote the show and ramp up excitement within the elite hairstyling community at the North American Hairstyling Awards 2018, the most prestigious photographic professional hairstyling awards, attended by over 4,000 stylists. As a result of a special collaboration, select NAHA 2018 applicants will be featured in the second season as part of the talent cast. The TV series also held auditions and met with members of the beauty industry at COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA, the largest B2B exhibition for the cosmetics industry. "As the most important beauty exhibition platform in the US at the moment, Cosmoprof North America always seeks to bring resources that can help build the business of indie companies in attendance. The TV series provides great national visibility for brands trying to connect with consumers in a different way," stated Daniela Ciocan, marketing director and the brains behind Cosmoprof's phenomenal growth in the last 12 years.

Beauty legends, fashion icons, recognizable names from entertainment, and top social media influencers will be featured on the show as judges and special guests. Daniela Pestova, cover girl and TV personality will be coming in as a permanent judge in the next season. Larissa Love sought after hair colorist, Jennifer Goldstein beauty editor Marie Claire Magazine, Kirbie Johnson host / producer PopSugar, Emily Dougherty beauty director NewBeauty magazine and many more will be featured as guest judges. Integrating big names from social media, THE SOCIAL CORNER segment of the show will bring new faces such as Marlena Stell, Tiffany Stanley, Tokyo Stylez and Anthony Cuts.

For general information on the TV series, or to view episodes from the pilot season, visit thelookallstars.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

THE LOOK: ALL STARS is a one-hour reality TV competition series, airing on nationally syndicated CW, MyTV Network and TBD stations. The show is focused on head to toe makeovers performed by respected established hair, makeup and fashion stylists who compete and deliver two makeovers per episode. For continuous updates on the show, participants, products used and behind the scenes follow @thelookallstars, #thelookallstars. thelookallstars.com

