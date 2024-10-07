The Loren at Turtle Cove and Marina - A New Benchmark in Luxury and Success

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the sun-soaked paradise of the Turks and Caicos Islands, where the azure waters of the Caribbean meet pristine white sands, a new icon of luxury living is rising. The Loren at Turtle Cove and Marina , an ambitious and breathtakingly beautiful enclave of condos, hotel suites, and villas, has just reached two significant milestones that underscore its place as a future landmark in luxury real estate.

"The Loren at Turtle Cove is not just another luxury development; it is a signature property for The Loren Hotel Group", Post this A New Benchmark in Luxury and Success

The first milestone is completing the foundation slab for the main hotel condo. This critical phase sets the stage for accelerated progress across the remaining phases of the development. This achievement signifies the project's steady march toward completion and highlights the meticulous planning and execution driving this venture. With this solid foundation now laid, The Loren at Turtle Cove is poised to see rapid advancement, bringing closer the day when it will open its doors to discerning owners and guests who seek nothing less than the epitome of refined island living.

Simultaneously, The Loren at Turtle Cove has also celebrated a remarkable milestone in sales, reaching an astonishing $78,000,000 in volume ahead of schedule. This impressive figure reflects the market's confidence in the project and the allure of The Loren brand, which has already established its prestige with properties in Bermuda and Austin, Texas. This early success is particularly noteworthy in a market known for its discerning clientele.

Among the sales highlights are three stunning beachfront villas, each a masterpiece of architectural design and luxury, and one of the two majestic penthouses, offering unparalleled views and luxury. Additionally, a variety of stunning one, two, and three-bedroom units are now under contract, underscoring the broad appeal of this development. These sales figures, achieved well before projections, speak volumes about the demand for such high-caliber properties in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Robert Greenwood, Broker of Record for the development and a Senior Broker and Director of Christie's International Real Estate-Turks and Caicos, says: "The Loren at Turtle Cove is not just another luxury development; it is a signature property for The Loren Hotel Group, marking one of the region's first ventures of this kind. This project is poised to redefine luxury living in the Caribbean, offering a unique blend of world-class amenities, impeccable service, and stunning natural beauty. The Loren's commitment to excellence, already demonstrated in their other properties, ensures that this enclave will be nothing short of extraordinary."

Christie's International Real Estate, Turks and Caicos, one of the world's leading global luxury real estate brands, exclusively represents this project. Their involvement guarantees that The Loren at Turtle Cove and Marina will be marketed to the world's elite, attracting buyers who demand the very best in luxury, privacy, and location.

As The Loren at Turtle Cove and Marina progresses, it is clear that this development is set to become a crown jewel in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The combination of strategic planning, exceptional sales performance, and the backing of globally recognized luxury brands positions The Loren as more than just a residential option; it is an investment in an unparalleled lifestyle. This enclave represents the future of luxury in the Caribbean, where every detail is crafted to perfection, and every resident is part of something extraordinary.

As the sun sets over Turtle Cove, one can only imagine the lifestyle awaiting those fortunate to call this place home. The Loren at Turtle Cove and Marina is not merely a development but a legacy in the making.

Contact Information:

Robert Greenwood - Broker of Record for The Loren At Turtle Cove

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (649) 432-7653

One Season Plaza Suite, 7 Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate, Turks and Caicos