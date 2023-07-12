THE LOREN HOTEL GROUP BREAKS GROUND IN TURKS & CAICOS TO MAKE WAY FOR THE LOREN AT TURTLE COVE HOTEL AND RESIDENCES AS BRAND CONTINUES TO EXPAND

The Loren Hotel Group

12 Jul, 2023, 15:53 ET

The Loren at Turtle Cove will join The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda and The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin as the Third Loren Property

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loren Group, a hotel and residences brand with the beautification of everyday living at its core, offering accommodations and residences, impeccable service and exclusive amenities, officially broke ground on their latest venture, The Loren at Turtle Cove, continuing their international expansion in Turks & Caicos. Joining the flagship location, The Loren at Pink Beach, in Bermuda, and the award-winning The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, the third location is perfectly situated in a private cove on Grace Bay, a reflection of the brand's growing demand for residences and hotel projects with naturally inspiring surroundings.

"The Loren Hotels and Residences brings the elements of luxury living to those seeking a seamless blend of architecture and nature. The Loren at Turtle Cove is a significant next step in our brand expansion as we continue to identify and secure future project sites," said Stephen King, Founder and CEO of The Loren Hotel Group.  "We have a track record of identifying the highest quality sites and building strong teams – from architects and investors to general contractors – to deliver on The Loren Hotels' signature luxury offerings and the ultimate experiences."

Inspired by the sea and designed to redefine luxury in the Caribbean, The Loren at Turtle Cove will open in 2026 with six private beachfront villas, 25 condominium units and 33-guest suites, delivering breathtaking ocean views meant for seasoned travelers and international residents. With stunning views that provide a sense of place, bespoke interior finishes, private outdoors spaces, gourmet Chef's kitchens, elegant bathrooms with Malin + Goetz products, Sferra linens, access to exclusive amenities including an on-site pool, fitness center, spa, destination restaurant, private beach club, 24-hour concierge, temperature-controlled wine storage, tennis courts, luxury spa and kid's club, residents are also afforded the opportunity to buy access to one of 32 boat slips at The Loren at Turtle Cove's private marina. The Loren at Turtle Cove is located within a five minute drive of the Providenciales airport and steps from Smith's Reef and Babalua Beach.

The Loren at Turtle Cove will participate in The Loren 2% < 2 degrees Initiative in support of The Roots Imperative, an affiliated, non-profit developed to make a positive impact on overall development and preservation. Guests can actively take climate action today during their stay to make a difference tomorrow through voluntary contributions of 2.0% of their hotel bill to match the 2.0% Celsius increase in the global temperature identified by experts. Roots is working to acquire and regenerate more than 50,000 bio-diverse acres of land and plant 10 million hardwood trees to consume at least 10 times the carbon dioxide properties product to give back more than it takes. For more information on Roots, visit https://www.thelorenhotels.com/roots.

The Loren at Turtle Cove's project partners include:

  • Developer and Designer: Sardis Development
  • Investment Partner: Linx Industries
  • General Contractor: Olympic Construction LTD
  • Real Estate Agents: Regency-Christie's International Real Estate
  • Design Architect: Rhode:Partners
  • Art Advisor: Penny Aaron

For more information about The Loren at Turtle Cove Hotel and Residences, to view floor plans and to contact a member of the sales team, please visit:

https://thelorenresidences.com/

The Loren Hotel Group is currently pursuing additional development ventures in Miami, FL and Park City, UT, amongst other locations in the US and Europe.

Interviews available with The Loren Hotel Group ownership team on request

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Loren Hotel Group

