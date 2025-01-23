The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy Welcomes Dr. Kasra Ziai, MD

LA CENTA brings on Otolaryngologist & Facial Plastic Surgeon to lead new Inglewood location

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) has introduced Dr. Kasra Ziai as the newest member of their practice. Known for his personalized and patient-centered approach, Dr. Ziai tailors each treatment to meet the unique needs of his patients to ensure their safety and satisfaction.

Dr. Ziai's expertise covers a wide variety of services, including general ENT care, primary and revision rhinoplasty, treatment for facial nerve disorders such as Bell's palsy, deep plane facelift and neck lift, and periorbital rejuvenation. His also offers advanced non-invasive treatments like laser therapy, injectables, and skin tightening procedures.

Dr. Ziai completed his residency in Head and Neck Surgery at Penn State and further advanced his expertise through a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under the guidance of renowned surgeons Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Babak Azizzadeh.

"It's a privilege to welcome Dr. Ziai to our practice. Through his dedication to both facial aesthetics and reconstructive surgery, he has earned a distinguished reputation in the medical field," said Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O., LA CENTA's Founder and CEO. "He brings a wealth of knowledge to the practice and his compassionate approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence."

Throughout his career, Dr. Ziai has made significant contributions to the field, with over 50 peer-reviewed publications, several book chapters, and more than 40 local and international presentations. He volunteered with the FACES Foundation during the 2023 Cleft Lip/Palate Surgical Campaign in Chiclayo, Peru and his humanitarian efforts were recognized with the prestigious Humanitarian Travel Grant from the American Academy of Head and Neck Surgery.

Fluent in Farsi, Dr. Ziai serves a diverse patient population, helping them achieve their aesthetic goals through a combination of advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments.

About LA CENTA:

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. The practice was founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and the team is working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, Pasadena, Palm Springs, and their newest location in Brentwood.

