The Los Angeles Film School Recognizes Alumni for Golden Globe Awards Win

The works and involvement of various Los Angeles Film School alumni shine during the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is proud to announce that several talented members of its alumni community contributed to productions awarded in the highly regarded 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Among the celebrated alumni is Joshua Day, assistant chief lighting technician for "Succession," which secured four wins, including "Best Television Series, Drama." Steven Branagan, first assistant camera person for "Beef" which received three wins across all categories, including "Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television." Additionally, Jonathan Dec, second assistant camera person for "Beef," was also instrumental in the series' success. Alumni Dana Morris was the camera operator and a steadicam operator on the award-winning movie "Barbie." The film received the inaugural Golden Globe "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. Finally, Alec Nickel, second assistant camera person on "Killers of the Flower Moon," contributed to the film's stellar achievement with a significant win.

Moreover, several other esteemed alumni from The Los Angeles Film School made substantial impacts in their respective roles on Golden Globes-nominated projects. Philipp Barnett served as co-executive producer of "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," while Lorin Fleming and Brittany Hites showcased their creative talent as art directors on "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3." Lastly, Terry Watson's work as production designer for an episode of "The Last of Us" which received three Golden Globes nominations and an impressive 24 Emmy nominations, securing eight Emmy Creative Arts wins.

The Los Angeles Film School takes pride in the accomplishments of its alumni, whose dedication, talent, and creativity continue to shine in the entertainment industry.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

