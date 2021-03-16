The Los Angeles Film School Spotlight Awards Will Return In September With A New Class Of Academy Members

The Spotlight Awards concludes FAME Week, a virtual experience for students and alumni that provides exclusive access to industry expert panels, live gear demos, prize giveaways and much more. FAME Week runs from August 30 to September 2, 2021, culminating in the Spotlight Awards Ceremony on Thursday, September 2, 2021, which will honor the following six alumni who have achieved notable success in their fields of the entertainment industry.

The Spotlight Academy pays tribute to the heart, the creative and the dedicated among The L.A. Film School's alumni.

Announcing the 2021 Spotlight Award recipients:

Alex M. Ferrufino is the award-winning director of Slipping Into Darkness (HBO Latinx short film winner) who has turned his real-life experiences with gang violence into inspiration for writing and directing films that reach diverse audiences. Alex is an alumnus of the Film program (2010).

Angelina Faulkner is an Emmy-nominated sound and dialog editor who has worked on popular projects including What We Do in the Shadows, Jurassic World, and The Hunger Games. Angelina is an alumna of the Recording Arts program (2012).

Ari Levine is a GRAMMY®-winning producer, songwriter and recording engineer who was one of the founding members of the record production group The Smeezingtons with Bruno Mars and Philip Lawrence. Ari has more than 40 RIAA Gold and Platinum Certifications. He is an alumnus of the Recording Arts program (2005).

Corey Drake is a digital compositor and technical artist for film productions and video games. Corey has contributed to major productions throughout his career including The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger, and TRON: Legacy. Corey is an alumnus of the Computer Animation program (2010).

Daniel Zaidenstadt is a GRAMMY®-nominated vocal producer, creative director and engineer for top-charting artists such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and WILL.I.AM. Daniel is an alumnus of the Recording Arts program (2010).

Kevin Atkinson is a cinematographer with more than 100 professional credits for productions including Wet Hot American Summer: First Day at Camp, Saturday Night Live and Avatar. Kevin has worked alongside many alumni from The L.A. Film School and is a graduate of the Film certificate program (2000).

