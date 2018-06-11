The Los Angeles Mission Announces Fundraising Partnership With RKD Group

With more than 53-thousand homeless men, women and families reported in the most recent LA homeless count, the problem is enormous and the Mission's need for charitable donations to respond to the crisis on Skid Row has never been greater. Established more than 80 years ago, the Los Angeles Mission daily serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and provides emergency housing, rehabilitation services, education and job training to help individuals break the cycle of poverty and restore their human dignity.

Tim Kersten, CEO of the RKD Group, explains, "I spent time observing the Los Angeles Mission staff and leadership on the streets of Skid Row during their most recent holiday event. It was inspiring to see how tirelessly the Mission works to address the specific needs of each person, to restore the lives of so many. RKD Group feels deeply honored to partner with Los Angeles Mission to raise the funds needed to give hope to those who face the difficult challenges that led them to homelessness."

The RKD Group-Los Angeles Mission partnership began earlier this year, and critical email and direct mail campaigns are underway, with an initial focus on raising funds for the challenging summer months.

"Fundraising in any large city is a challenge, especially in Los Angeles," said Herb Smith, president of the Los Angeles Mission. "We like the creative and analytical approach that we are seeing from RKD. We look forward to a productive association with the RKD Group team."

RKD Group, with 190 employees in offices in Dallas, Boston and Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading, award-winning, multi-channel direct response marketing agency exclusively serving nonprofits nationally. RKD raises more than $100 million annually for nearly 250 organizations including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities.

For more than 80 years, the Los Angeles Mission has served the needy of Skid Row, providing emergency services such as shelter, food, clothing, as well as professional medical and dental services. In addition, the Los Angeles Mission offers long-term residential rehabilitation programs including education, job training and placement, transitional housing and counseling.

For additional information go to www.rkdgroup.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-los-angeles-mission-announces-fundraising-partnership-with-rkd-group-300663714.html

SOURCE RKD Group

Related Links

http://www.rkdgroup.com

