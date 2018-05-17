The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Presents Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine For The 2018 Season

This year concert-goers can skip the line before the concert and use the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine mobile app and choose pizzas, barbecue, bánh mi, hot dogs, and popcorn, and easily pick up their picnic on the way to their seats. For the highly praised Supper in Your Seats, Suzanne adds her Susanita's Carnitas Feast for Two as well as a new picnic box, the Maple Drive, slow-roasted prime beef tenderloin served with Early Girl tomato salad, roasted potatoes, wild mushrooms and a caramel chocolate brownie. For a grab-and-go option, Alex's Veggie Sandwich – a tribute to Suzanne's daughter Alex – will be found at all Marketplace venues.

Returning for the 2018 season is the well-received Winemaker Wednesdays series, an eight-week program of complimentary wine tastings at the Plaza Marketplace from guest winemakers hand selected by Caroline Styne.

Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine's many dining choices include two sit-down restaurants, street-food kiosks, pre-ordered picnic boxes, and full-service dinner delivered to your box seat. For private events, Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine will also provide catering at several locations for groups both large and small.

Highlights of the 2018 Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine portfolio include:

Supper in Your Seats – Available by pre-order online up to 4 pm the day before a performance, Supper in Your Seats offers curated three-course dinners or customized meals from à la carte selections delivered right to your box seats. Menu Highlight: The brand new Susanita's Carnitas Feast for Two features ceviche de mariscos; sweet corn tostadas; patio salad of cucumber, tomato & romaine; pork carnitas; Javi's guacamole; black beans; tomato rice; pico de gallo; and tres leches cake with mango, coconut and lime.

Picnic Boxes – All five of Suzanne Goin's complete picnic boxes can be pre-ordered a day before a concert and picked up at the Plaza Marketplace or delivered to your box seats. Menu Highlight: This year Suzanne adds The Maple Drive – peppered beef tenderloin with horseradish cream; early girl tomato salad with red onion and basil pesto; fingerling potatoes and wild mushrooms with salsa verde; triple crème cheese with dried figs and walnuts; and a caramel chocolate brownie.

The Wine Bar by a.o.c – Boasting a wine list curated especially by Caroline Styne, L.A.'s favorite wine bar comes to life at the Hollywood Bowl and features artisanal cheese and charcuterie, signature vintner's and farmer's plates, grilled flatbreads, market-fresh salads, and a.o.c.-style fish and meats. There are also craft brews and farmers' market-driven cocktails made with soju and other wine-based liquors. Menu Highlight: Lamb skewers with fava bean purée and tomato-preserved lemon salsa.

the backyard – The al fresco dining room is flanked by two large wood-burning grills and offers an updated seasonal market-driven menu of summer salads, grilled fresh fish, scallops, lamb merguez, pork chops, steaks, side dishes and an extensive raw bar. Menu Highlight: Diver scallops with cornbread panade, wild mushrooms and gremolata.

Kitchen 22 – Made-to-order beef and turkey burgers, Suzanne's Spanish fried chicken, grilled Comté cheese on Larder sourdough, and savory sandwiches anchor the Hollywood Bowl's tribute to American classic fare. Menu Highlight: The new falafel wrap with house-made carrot-jalapeno slaw, green onion zhoug, and tahini dressing.

Street Food and Snacks – Authentic street foods can be found throughout the grounds of the Hollywood Bowl, including a diverse range of multi-cultural foods of Los Angeles, from street tacos, gourmet pizzas, specialty hot dogs, BBQ, bánh mì, sandwiches, and nachos, to confections and signature desserts at the Sweet Shop.

Marketplaces – Three Marketplace locations – Plaza, East and West – feature "grab-and-go" salads, hot entrées that include rotisserie chicken, barbecued beef brisket and mac 'n' cheese, as well as other picnic-friendly sandwiches and cheese plates. The west side Marketplace features a sushi bar where chefs prepare premium sushi, available for pre-order or to purchase on-site. Showcasing the best of Goin and Styne's casual Larder café-marketplace, these Hollywood Bowl venues also feature a large selection of hand-picked wines, craft beers, sodas and waters, as well as salty and sweet snacks including cookies and brownies, candy, nuts and crackers. Menu Highlight: A new sandwich and a summer favorite of Suzanne's daughter – Alex's Veggie sandwich – goat cheese, farmers' vegetable slaw, and basil pistou.

Lucques at the Circle – This is a full-service dining experience for subscribers of the Pool Circle, showcasing a seasonal made-to-order menu and exceptional wine list styled from the award-winning cuisine of Lucques. Menu Highlight: Tunisian grilled halibut with couscous, summer squash, harissa, and pistachio yogurt.

About the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, under the vibrant leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, presents an inspiring array of music from all genres – orchestral, chamber and Baroque music, organ and celebrity recitals, new music, jazz, world music and pop – at two of L.A.'s iconic venues, Walt Disney Concert Hall (laphil.com) and the Hollywood Bowl (hollywoodbowl.com). The LA Phil's season extends from September through May at Walt Disney Concert Hall and throughout the summer at the Hollywood Bowl. With the preeminent Los Angeles Philharmonic at the foundation of its offerings, the LA Phil aims to enrich and transform lives through music, with a robust mix of artistic, education and community programs.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922, and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz offerings. In February 2017, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the thirteenth year in a row at the 28th Annual Pollstar Concert Industry Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

About The Lucques Group

With the opening of Lucques, their flagship restaurant, in 1998, James Beard award-winning Chef/Author Suzanne Goin and James Beard award-winning Restaurateur Caroline Styne planted the seeds for The Lucques Group, a Los Angeles hospitality company that comprises two other fine dining restaurants – a.o.c. and Tavern – and four marketplace restaurants – The Larder at Maple Drive, The Larder at Burton Way, The Larder at Tavern, and The Larder at Tavern at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX. Along with these culinary enterprises, the company also operates Lucques Catering, the Larder Baking Company and, since 2016, comprehensive food services for the Hollywood Bowl. The Lucques Group is dedicated to seasonally influenced cooking and focuses on sourcing local, organic produce from which Goin creates soulful dishes that are bold in flavor, vibrant, layered and complex.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 133,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $30 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook and @SodexoUSA on Twitter.

