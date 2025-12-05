The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) Names Amgen as Official Biotech Partner and Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

LASEC and the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee Will Collaborate with Amgen to Amplify Community Health and Legacy Programs in Greater Los Angeles Ahead of Historic Sporting Events

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), which serves as the lead for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, today announced that Amgen, a leading biotechnology company headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, has been named a Foundational Partner and the Official Biotech Partner of LASEC. Amgen will also become an Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter.

"Amgen's commitment to the Greater Los Angeles community is well known, as is its reputation as a purpose-driven company that makes medicines for seriously ill patients," said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO of LASEC and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "Having Amgen as a Foundational Partner and the Official Biotech Partner will help bring greater health awareness to our community while supporting investments that will benefit the region for years to come."

"For 45 years, Amgen has been part of the fabric of Greater Los Angeles, supporting a thriving local biotechnology community, bringing top talent to the area, and contributing philanthropic giving where we live and work," said Robert Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "Our mission is to serve patients and this partnership with LASEC builds on that purpose by promoting greater health awareness across the region."

In partnership with LASEC, Amgen will champion programs that promote health, wellness and community enhancement across Greater Los Angeles including:

Community Revitalization: Amgen will serve as Presenting Partner for local activations leading up to FIFA World Cup 2026™, supporting the enhancement of outdoor spaces around the region, creating a legacy that endures beyond the tournament.

Amgen will serve as Presenting Partner for local activations leading up to FIFA World Cup 2026™, supporting the enhancement of outdoor spaces around the region, creating a legacy that endures beyond the tournament. Grow the Game Clinic Series: Alongside fellow Host City Supporters, Amgen will sponsor a free youth soccer clinic series, uniting regional clubs and community partners, to encourage an active lifestyle, elevate skills and build confidence.

Alongside fellow Host City Supporters, Amgen will sponsor a free youth soccer clinic series, uniting regional clubs and community partners, to encourage an active lifestyle, elevate skills and build confidence. Promoting Health and Wellness: Amgen will participate in official fan events across Greater Los Angeles, sharing insights on how science and smart health choices can help athletes of every age and level perform their best, on and off the field. Preventative health and wellness resources to protect against some of the world's most debilitating diseases will be provided at watch parties, fan activation zones, and supporting events.

Amgen will participate in official fan events across Greater Los Angeles, sharing insights on how science and smart health choices can help athletes of every age and level perform their best, on and off the field. Preventative health and wellness resources to protect against some of the world's most debilitating diseases will be provided at watch parties, fan activation zones, and supporting events. Supporting Local Non-Profit Organizations: Amgen will join other Host City Supporters in recognizing 26 local nonprofit organizations that are using soccer to empower, uplift and drive meaningful change throughout the Los Angeles region.

A pioneer of modern biotechnology, Amgen was founded in 1980 in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles. Over the past four decades, the company has grown into a global biotechnology leader, reaching millions of people with its medicines. Its headquarters houses world-class research laboratories and advanced manufacturing facilities, with a recently announced investment of more than $600 million in a new state-of-the-art center for science and innovation. Amgen is an anchor of the Southern California biotech ecosystem, fostering collaboration with research institutions, venture partners and emerging biotech companies. Earlier this year, Amgen and the Amgen Foundation contributed more than $10 million to organizations supporting communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

For more information about LASEC's initiatives around the upcoming major events, please visit LASEC.net and Losangelesfwc26.com.

About the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) is a non-profit organization officially designated to attract, secure and support high-profile sports and entertainment events in Los Angeles and serves as the lead for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 and Super Bowl LXI Host Committees. LASEC is proud to have LA Tourism, LA Metro, Archer and other visionary organizations as founding partners, supporting its mission to bring communities together and create lasting legacies through world-class events and sports. LASEC connects local businesses and communities with these major events to create lasting economic, cultural, and social impact for the region.

About the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee was established to deliver a premier FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. We serve as the liaison between FIFA and the Los Angeles region to harness opportunities surrounding the tournament to elevate our community. The Host Committee is co-chaired by LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman and former U.S. Men's National Team player Chris Klein, led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), and includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and LA Galaxy. For more information, visit losangelesfwc26.com .

