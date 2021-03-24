The Los Cabos Hotel Association and Havas House Announce Official Content and Publishing Partnership

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving bids from publishing firms around the world, the Los Cabos Hotel Association (AHLC) has awarded its publishing partnership contract to Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network. Based in Miami, Florida, and led by seasoned media executive Marisa Beazel as president, Havas House is dedicated to developing exceptional, trend-setting work on behalf of its clients.

"We look forward to a wonderful working relationship with Marisa and the team," said Lilzi Orcí, executive president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association. "With creativity and innovation, Havas House will showcase the best we have to offer, even as the industry itself has experienced dramatic changes in the last 20 years," Orcí added.

Through its award-winning travel guides, digital publications, and social media, the Havas House team has experience representing the iconic Mexican resort towns that make up Los Cabos and has demonstrated its unflagging sense of responsibility for the region's ongoing success.

"We have deep-rooted connections to Los Cabos and its people, and we're thrilled to welcome the Los Cabos Hotel Association to Havas House," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House. "Having them award us their custom publishing contract is an honor and a resounding endorsement of our talented team's work," Beazel added.

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

About AHLC

The Asociación de Hoteles de Los Cabos (Los Cabos Hotel Association) is tasked with promoting consensus and collaboration among its members, while strengthening alliances with local businesses and government institutions. Established in 1997, the Association is celebrating its 24th anniversary boasting 85 member properties that represent approximately 18,000 rooms, with an additional 3,000 rooms scheduled to become available. The Association's vision is to maintain a resort infrastructure that supports the needs of the local tourism sector by providing and promoting quality of service while adhering to the industry's best practices for sustainable growth, pursuing ever-higher occupancy rates and increasing the number of local jobs created to benefit the Los Cabos economy.

