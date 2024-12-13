THE LOST EXPLORER TEQUILA AND MEZCAL EARN TOP HONORS AT THE INAUGURAL LATIN AMERICA WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

As a Leading Innovator in the Agave Spirits World, The Lost Explorer is dedicated to Crafting Artisanal Award-Winning Products Made Within the Rhythm of Nature

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost Explorer, a premium agave spirits company renowned for its dedication to artisanal craftsmanship and sustainable practices, is proud to announce a remarkable achievement at the 2024 Latin America World Spirits Competition (LAWS). The Lost Explorer took home multiple accolades including Best in Class Blanco and Tobalá honors for its new Tequila Blanco and Tobalá Mezcal, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the global spirits industry. These accolades represent a significant milestone in The Lost Explorer's evolution, which, since 2020, has been dedicated to establishing a complete line of premium agave spirits made within the rhythm of nature and without additives.

With its rigorous judging process, the Latin America World Spirits Competition recognizes some of the finest spirits in the region. A testament to the brand's relentless pursuit of excellence, The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco–a full-bodied, well-balanced spirit with herbal notes and vibrant mineral undertones–earned Best in Class in the Blanco Tequila category. Meanwhile, The Lost Explorer Tobalá Mezcal, with its earthy profile and subtle hints of tobacco, cocoa, vanilla, and leather, garnered Best in Class in the Tobalá Mezcal category. These incredible accolades place both expressions among the most celebrated agave spirits in the world.

"Winning these awards in such a competitive field validates our mission to create exceptional agave spirits that reflect the beauty of Mexico's agave regions and achieving Best in Class for both Blanco Tequila and Tobalá Mezcal is a major accomplishment for The Lost Explorer," says Tanya Clarke, CEO of The Lost Explorer. "These awards reflect the hard work, passion, and dedication of our teams including Maestro Tequilero Enrique de Colsa and our partners in Jalisco who guided the craft of making our first Tequila released earlier this year and Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos and his family who produce the portfolio of Mezcals in Oaxaca."

As The Lost Explorer continues to grow its portfolio and expand its global presence, the brand remains committed to its core values: sustainability, authenticity, and a deep connection to the land. The recent recognition at the Latin America World Spirits Competition serves as a powerful reminder of the brand's unwavering dedication to producing some of the finest agave spirits in the world. The Lost Explorer Tequila and The Lost Explorer Mezcal portfolios are available globally in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Europe. For more information, visit The Lost Explorer website and follow the brand on Instagram at @thelostexplorer.

