THE LOUPE TO HOST TRUNK COLLECTION OF FERNANDO JORGE AT MARTINPATRICK 3

The Loupe will host the "Pop-Up" Trunk Event at its boutique location within MartinPatrick 3, located at 212 Third Avenue North, Minneapolis MN, 55401 starting October 12th.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us at The Loupe's Fernando Jorge Trunk Event on October 12th through 15th, where we will be showcasing the exquisite jewelry creations of renowned Brazilian designer Fernando Jorge.

Fernando Jorge Trunk Show at The Loupe

Fernando Jorge's designs are a testament to the laid-back attitude and effortless sensuality of his home country. Using locally sourced and hand-carved gemstones, each piece is meticulously detailed with his signature finish in fluid, delicate gold structures adorned with diamonds. The result is a collection of distinctly sculptural jewelry that exudes elegance and modernity.

Starting off the event on Thursday evening, Oct. 12th from 5pm to 7:30pm, we invite you to join us and immerse yourself in the world of Fernando Jorge at our cocktail reception in the Loupe Lounge on the 5th Floor, featuring a special appearance by Marco from 3Leche with a bespoke menu of cocktails inspired by the collection and its roots.

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to discover and acquire one-of-a-kind pieces from Fernando Jorge's latest collection. Join us at The Loupe's Fernando Jorge Trunk Event for an unforgettable experience that blends artistry, sophistication, and the spirit of Brazil. Mark your calendars for October 12th thru 15th, and secure your place at the cocktail reception on Thursday evening. We look forward to welcoming you!

To attend, please email: [email protected]

ABOUT FERNANDO JORGE

Initially studying in São Paulo, Fernando gathered experience through key design roles in Brazil before moving to London for a Masters degree in Jewellery Design at Central Saint Martins. His graduation collection, presented in 2010, was received with critical acclaim and the designer subsequently established his eponymous brand in the UK.

Over the past 10 years as a brand, Fernando has released 10 collections and counting with each having their own unique storyline that cohesively sit together as a complete body of work.

Having gained an international media following, the designer is widely considered to be amongst the brightest emerging talents in the jewellery world. Jorge's dozens of notable achievements including multiple Couture Design Awards, Business of Fashion's 500 People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry and the GEM Award for "Jewellery Designer of the Year (2019).

ABOUT THE LOUPE

A literal jewel box boutique hidden inside of luxury retailer MartinPatrick3 in downtown Minneapolis, The Loupe is open daily and by appointment, offering a seasonally curated selection of fashion and fine jewelry for fashion aficionados. The Loupe is built from our founders' connection to their clients as well as to the designers they select and champion. As a purveyor of luxury, every encounter - down to the smallest detail – is managed with exquisite attention. Whether you are a collector with whom we have a long-standing relationship looking for some new fashion jewelry, or someone wanting to browse or learn and think about acquiring your first piece, we are looking forward to welcoming you into our store. Visit our exclusive shop or attend a designer jewelry event.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact [email protected]

