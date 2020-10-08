The Love Fog Is a Thrilling Blend of Romance and Mystery

They say that all is fair in love and war. If you have ever been swept off your feet in a whirlwind romance, we think you will be inclined to agree. Love is one of the most beautiful, fascinating, and tumultuous experiences you can ever have in your lifetime. It turns your world upside down and makes you question everything you thought you knew about yourself. It adds joy and color to your world and makes you see the beauty in everyday life. Simple things that you once ignored--like your lover's favorite song, for example--now have incredible power and significance. It's a euphoria like no other. Love will transform your life, change your entire identity, and turn you into the person that you have always dreamed of becoming.

When navigating a whirlwind romance, sometimes you feel like you're walking in a fog. You're confused, disoriented and bewildered. Just when you think you've got love on lock; it surprises you yet again.There's no guidebook for navigating romance--and despite what the articles on the Internet tell you, there's no advice that fits every couple's situation. Who knew what it would be like to lose or find love during COVID19? It's a big, beautiful mess of confusion and euphoria. That is what we like to call The Love Fog.

In the meantime, "The Love Fog Collection" is officially up for pre-order

Every couple has a story.

