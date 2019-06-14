THE LOVELOCK Wins 2019 IndieReader Discovery Award For The New Adult Category

LA HABRA, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer L. Armentrout, a New York Times and International bestselling author, announced the winners of the 2019 annual IndieReader Discovery Awards (IRDAs) at Book Expo America (BEA)/Book Con, a major trade show in New York City. THE LOVELOCK by Eichin Chang-Lim won in the New Adult category.

IndieReader launched the IRDAs in order to help worthy indie authors get the attention of top indie professionals, with the goal of reaching more readers. Noted Amy Edelman, founder of IR, "The books that won the IRDAs this year are not just great indie books; they are great books, period. We hope that our efforts via the IRDAs insure that they receive attention from the people who matter most: potential readers."

Sponsors for the awards include Amazon, IngramSpark and Kirkus. Judges included notable publishers, agents, publicists and bloggers. THE LOVELOCK received the following verdict - winner - by IndieReader's reviewers.

In addition to INDIEREADER DISCOVERY AWARD, THE LOVELOCK: A Suspenseful Romantic Novel has won other awards, including First Place in the Writer's Digest Award in Young Adult category.

The synopsis goes as follows:

Life changes on a dime. Few understand this painful truth quite like Violet and Dylan, former college sweethearts united by their troubled childhoods.

When a gut-wrenching tragedy strikes in their adult years, they're torn apart—their relationship unable to survive the blow. Though they go their separate ways, they remain connected by a meaningful token: a locket, which Dylan bestows upon Violet on a blissful day by a gorgeous beach in Coronado, California—to which he holds the key.

This lovelock remains their only connection as they struggle to rebuild their lives. Violet, an aspiring actress, grapples with mental illness and ends up stripping for a living. In the meantime, Dylan faces his own challenges while trying to manage his past trauma with an unknown future. They each venture down their own dark path laced with drugs and manipulative, taxing characters. All the while, neither can shake off their longing for the love they once shared and endeared.

In spite of life's impediments, can they heal their past and find happiness alone, or together?

Dr. Eichin Chang-Lim is a semiretired optometrist, a multi-award-winning author, a wife, and a mother to 2 children. She and her husband had a private optometry practice in Los Angeles. They live in Orange County, California.

In a recent interview, the author said, "You might have noticed that romance and inspirational are my niche genres. I write romance because I find it to be an intriguing genre. I find that relationships are quite involved in real life. Therefore, I use romance to depict the intricacies of relationships. Ultimately, it evolves into an inspirational and thought-provoking tale."

She added, "As a romance writer, I write with my heart and soul. My mindset is that if my story can make a difference in even one person's life, it's all worth it, and that's what love is all about."

She has written four books: FLIPPING: An Uplifting Novel of Love, A Mother's Heart: Memoir of a Special Needs Parent, Love: A Tangled Knot, and The LoveLock.

Eichin's fifth book, Your Precious Sight, is releasing on June 29, 2019.

Besides writing, she loves opera and a big bear hug. Learn more about the author at www.eichinchanglim.com.

Check out Eichin Chang-Lim's books at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Eichin-Chang-Lim/e/B00J79SY2Q?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_fkmr0_1&qid=1559334820&sr=1-1-fkmr0

"I am humbled and thrilled for winning the 2019 INDIEREADER DISCOVERY AWARD. It's a tremendous honor and encouragement," Eichin Chang-Lim stated.

