The Lowell Named #1 Hotel In New York City In Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lowell, a landmark luxury hotel tucked away in the heart of Manhattan, has been awarded the coveted title of the #1 hotel in New York City in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.

A member of the Leading Hotels of the World, The Lowell was established in 1927 and has been independently owned since 1984. Located within New York City's illustrious Upper East Side, the 74-key property continues to prosper as a timeless classic. The luxuriously elegant rooms and suites inspired by designer Michael Smith's timeless residential style are punctuated with original wood-burning fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and beautiful terraces with spectacular city views.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler's esteemed readership, and we are elated that this is the second #1 NYC hotel honor we've been granted this year," said Heiko Kuenstle, General Manager of The Lowell. "The Lowell is a beloved second home to International guests and New Yorkers alike, from leaders in business to acclaimed entertainers. Our intention is for our guests to feel as if The Lowell is their personal New York luxury apartment."

At The Lowell, guests savor exquisite French classics with Mediterranean influences from the Riviera to Morocco at the hotel's signature restaurant Majorelle, led by Executive Chef, Emmanuel Niess, who joined Majorelle from several Michelin starred restaurants in Belgium. Chef Niess effortlessly but deliberately combines color, texture and temperature in dishes that are familiar but unanticipated.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here . More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers spanning the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. They are also published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca .

About The Lowell

The Lowell, long the New York hotel of choice for "in the know" world travelers, is one of the few properties where guests feel the welcome of home every time they check in. The beautiful landmarked hotel on East 63rd Street, between Madison and Park Avenues, is a short stroll from New York City's best shopping and just blocks from Central Park. Situated amongst the most exclusive addresses on the Upper East Side, The Lowell is the picture of classic New York elegance. Sixty percent of the hotel is dedicated to spacious suites, furnished with the comforts of a stylish pied-à-terre; luxurious terraces, kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and concierge services to cater one's every whim.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

