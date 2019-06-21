The Lower Manhattan Historical Association's Fifth Annual July 4 Parade in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday July 4, 2019 The Lower Manhattan Historical Association ("LMHA") will be holding the fifth annual Independence Day march through Lower Manhattan at 12 pm and its 3 pm ceremony reading George Washington's Newport Letter.

LOWER MANHATTAN MARCH

Starting behind Castle Clinton in Battery Park, with an opening ceremony at 11:45AM, the LMHA march will then step off at 12:00PM at the conclusion of the Veteran Corps of Artillery-State of New York's Salute to the Nation, a fifty round firing from 75MM Pack Howitzers.

This march is part of an expansion of patriotic activities in Lower Manhattan on July 4, after a long hiatus. It is in recognition of the recent growth of Lower Manhattan as one of the City's fastest growing residential neighborhoods and as one of the City's major centers of historical tourism.

Unlike the Hotdog Eating Contest in Coney Island or backyard barbecues (today probably the most popular form of July 4 celebrations), the march which traverses Wall Street and passes many of the historic monuments in Lower Manhattan, such as the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House at Bowling Green, the New York Stock Exchange, Federal Hall and the South Street Seaport, is designed to provide marchers and spectators with an understanding of the tremendous historic importance of Lower Manhattan. It will include marchers from such patriotic and historical societies as the Sons of the Revolution of the State of New York, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames of America, and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

City Councilwoman Margaret Chin will serve as the parade's grand Marshall, and the parade will be led by the Sprague Celtic Bagpipers. Brian Carter, the acclaimed drummer from New Rochelle, New York, will also provide musical accompaniment for the march as he had for the last five years.

READING OF GEORGE WASHINGTON'S NEWPORT LETTER.

In addition to the 12 pm march through Lower Manhattan, at 3 pm on July 4 the LMHA, Sons of the Revolution of the State of New York, American Sephardic Federation, and the Temple of Universal Judaism will sponsor from in front of Fraunces Tavern on Pearl Street, a ceremonial reading of George Washington's 1790 letter to the Jewish Community of Newport Rhode Island. In that letter, which is considered to be one of the most important documents in American Jewish history, Washington stated that the United States will "give to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance." It was recently read on April 8, 2019 at the ceremonial co-naming of South William Street as "Mill Street Synagogue/Seixas Way" a block away.

We invite the public to join the LMHA march in Lower Manhattan on July 4 and join us at 3 pm for the ceremonial reading of George Washington's Newport letter in front of Fraunces Tavern. Each of these activities are open to the public and are supported by generous contributions from the Howard Hughes Corporation and the Downtown Alliance of New York.

