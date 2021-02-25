The Lozenges That Are Redefining the Pick-Me-Up

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy is at a premium these days. Adults around the world are constantly looking for ways to increase their blood flow, concentration, and overall physical and mental energy. Inventor and founder James Matthews, M.D. is offering a unique solution in the form of his Natural Energy Lozenges.

The innovative doctor started his high-energy journey several years ago when he began receiving requests from patients for ways to get more energy in a healthy manner. He recommended that they take a handful of ingredients and supplements if they wanted to have more energy without turning to harmful options like excessive coffee, energy drinks, or caffeine pills.

Matthews wasn't one for taking shortcuts and his recommendations were par excellence. First, he suggested a high-quality version of B12 rather than a low-quality synthetic cyanocobalamin version — this was because when the latter are metabolized, a cyanide atom remains behind and interferes with the body's ability to generate energy. Next, he recommended adding folic acid. However, once again he opted for an activated version as a cheaper, unactivated option would require energy from the body to activate it. He added select nootropics as well to help with concentration, and finally proposed to add a precursor of adenosine triphosphate, the energy currency of the cell.

When Matthews' recommendations became too difficult for patients to keep track of, source, and measure, they asked him to put it all together for them. The result was Natural Energy Lozenges that delivered a punchy quantity of energy with clean ingredients, and without depending on caffeine or sugar to provide a pick-me-up. In addition, the lack of these harmful ingredients removed the threat of an energy crash later on. The product's unique combination of energy-boosting ingredients made it a one-of-a-kind option on the market.

Developing the lozenges took several years, but after partnering with TruLife Distribution in 2020, sales skyrocketed, positive reviews and feedback began pouring in, and the brand never looked back. Natural Energy is currently struggling to keep up with demand as orders continue to pour in through its various online outlets. Even so, Matthews' company looks forward to further growth through brick-and-mortar retailers in the near future. The founder is primed to share his energy solution with as many people as possible. In his own words, he's excited for others to learn that "beyond the energy drinks for modern people with refined style and taste, are Natural Energy Lozenges, the next great thing, and you're going to love them!"

