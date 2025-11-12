THE LUCE, ST. PETE BEACH'S NEWEST COASTAL LIFESTYLE RETREAT TO WELCOME GUESTS EARLY 2026

Joining Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio, the Stunning Beachfront Escape is Set to Open Early Next Year

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated new addition to St. Pete Beach's vibrant shoreline, The Luce, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is set to make its debut early 2026. Owned by The LCP Group, helmed by CEO Francis Lively, and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the hotel serves as the newest addition to the Tribute Portfolio brand, the growing collection of characterful, independent hotels from Marriott Bonvoy. With 200 stylish accommodations, including a selection of bungalow studio suites, The Luce will offer guests a playful yet polished nine acre beachfront retreat designed for both relaxation and celebration.

The Luce, St. Pete

"The Luce represents LCP's commitment to creating distinctive hospitality destinations that elevate both the guest experience and the communities in which we invest," said Lively. "With The Luce, we're honoring the charm and culture of St. Pete Beach and we're proud to bring a project to market that reflects this."

The Luce will blend the warm familiarity of Bonvoy perks with a distinctly Floridian experience, celebrating endless sunshine, eclectic culture and the laid-back sophistication of Florida's Gulf Coast. Visitors can savor two distinct dining experiences, capturing the flavors and spirit of St. Pete Beach. Sundrop, the property's coastal-inspired lobby restaurant and bar, will offer indoor and outdoor seating with a vibrant seven-day brunch and dinner service. On the sand, Baby Turtle Beach Club will bring casual American Coastal fare to the beach and pool from day to dusk, perfect for daytime lounging and evening sunsets. Guests will enjoy direct beach access with a lively beach bar featuring St. Pete Beach's largest pool, complete with curated experiences. Visitors will also experience The Luce's signature lifestyle programming, including weekend yoga classes, live DJ "Groove Sessions," a nightly sunset social and access to The Luce's curated music playlist. Poolside cabanas, butlers, lawn games, a 24-hour fitness center and a stylish retail boutique further round out the property's offerings.

"We embraced our setting on one of the country's top beaches, creating modernized rooms, meeting spaces, and dining experiences that embrace the outdoor lifestyle that we all seek in the sun," said Peter Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of The LCP Group.

From the moment guests step inside The Luce, they are immersed in an atmosphere that blends nostalgic charm with modern sophistication. The hotel's design reimagines the playful spirit of the '60s and '70s in Florida through bold patterns, flamingo-pink accents and lush palm greens, layered with sleek stone, chic rattans and contemporary finishes. Statement fixtures and curated details nod to St. Pete's eclectic, elevated style and relaxed coastal ease. Throughout the space, communal niche nooks invite celebration and connection for hotel guests and local visitors.

Guest rooms are outfitted with plush king or double queen beds, Lavazza café machines, smart TVs with streaming and premium bath amenities in partnership with Scandinavian haircare brand SACHAJUAN. Bungalow Suites feature private outdoor lounges with convenient QR code ordering, while Lanai Rooms provide semi-private outdoor seating just steps from the pool. The Luce's design draws inspiration from St. Pete's layered history, like the lush botanical sanctuary of Sunken Gardens and the kitschy charm of retro Florida.

The hotel will also boast over 14,000 square feet of combined event space across seven indoor and outdoor curated spaces designed to inspire connection, celebration and unforgettable moments. The Luce's venues include a 2,280-square-foot ballroom, four versatile indoor options, and the Palm Court and the Palm Pavilion, which are located outdoors and feature breathtaking backdrops of the Gulf Coast providing the opportunity to celebrate events with up to 200 people.

Conveniently located in the heart of St. Pete Beach, The Luce offers guests effortless access to the shoreline, local dining and the cultural vibrancy of Downtown St. Petersburg- home to acclaimed museums, galleries and boutique hotels. The Luce is easily accessible from several nearby airports, including St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

As a newly minted member of the Tribute Portfolio, guests of The Luce will be able to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points during their stays and enjoy all the benefits of staying as a member. Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. The global travel program also offers members exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

The Luce is located at 6300 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706. For more information please visit www.thelucehotel.com.

ABOUT THE LUCE

Opening early 2026, The Luce is St. Pete Beach's newest Marriott Tribute Portfolio property, designed as a uniquely Floridian coastal retreat that blends classic retro charm with modern sophistication. Featuring 200 guest room accommodations, two original dining concepts and St. Pete Beach's largest pool, The Luce offers an eclectic hospitality experience that balances energizing celebrations with restorative leisure. The hotel features two distinct dining experiences: Sundrop Brasserie and Baby Turtle Beach Club. With daily activations, a lively beach bar with live music, wellness programming and direct access to the Gulf Coast shoreline, The Luce invites travelers and locals alike to "follow the light" and embrace the spirit of Florida's Sunshine City. Follow along on Instagram @thelucehotelspb.

ABOUT THE LCP GROUP, L.P.

The LCP Group, L.P. ("LCP") is a leading private real estate investment manager with approximately $1 billion in assets under management and a track record spanning more than five decades. Since 1973, LCP has focused on hospitality investments through integrated equity and financing strategies executed with top-tier institutional partners. On the equity side, LCP acquires well-located hotels with clear repositioning upside—executing renovation and rebranding programs that enhance asset quality and long-term value. Leveraging programmatic relationships and co-investment platforms, LCP structures high-leverage capital solutions to support acquisition, redevelopment, construction, and transitional business plans. Backed by long-standing institutional partnerships, disciplined underwriting, and active asset management, LCP delivers consistent, institutional execution nationwide.

ABOUT SAFANAD

Safanad is a principal-led investment company with in-house investment and asset management capabilities. Committed to business building, Safanad delivers enduring value by investing with conviction, operating with an athlete's discipline, and aligning deeply with investors to grow great businesses for the long-term. Safanad has platforms in Digital Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare, and Real Estate. The firm operates globally from co-headquarters in New York and Riyadh. For more information, please visitwww.safanad.com

ABOUT CRESCENT HOTELS & RESORTS

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts. Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO® Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 160 hotels in over 35 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. For more information, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

