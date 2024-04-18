The Lukens Company Bolsters Growth Efforts with Key Promotions

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), an award-winning full-service marketing agency, announced the promotion of three leaders responsible for client success and strategic growth. The promotions reflect TLC's philosophy of developing a strong bench of direct response experts to deliver best-in-class service as well as its continued momentum as a market leader.

"In our commitment to empowering cause-oriented organizations, we are steadfast in our pursuit of elevating service quality and expanding our offerings," said Seth Colton, TLC's President & Managing Partner. "Championing individuals who exemplify excellence, empathy, and unwavering dedication to our clients' causes is pivotal in advancing our collective mission. We're proud to recognize the invaluable contributions of these changemakers as they continue to drive innovation and propel us towards our shared objectives."

Erin Aguiar will serve as Senior Vice President, Nonprofit. In her new role, Erin will manage TLC's Nonprofit Practice and drive innovation for client services.

Capin Alexander will serve as Vice President, Nonprofit. In her new role, Capin will spearhead business development strategies, product innovation, and creative fundraising solutions.

Meghan Thorne will serve as Vice President, Strategy & Partnerships. In her new role, Meghan will forge collaborative partnerships and operationalize growth strategies.

