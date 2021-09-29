The Lukens Company Brings Home the Coveted Big Idea Award at the 2021 MAXIs

BIG IDEA Award and Gold Award for Direct Mail Campaign – Nonprofit Renewal

American Leprosy Missions – Leprosy Vaccine Appeal

Bronze Award for Direct Mail Campaign – Nonprofit Renewal

Woodland Park Zoo – Gift Membership Appeal

Bronze Award for Direct Mail Campaign – Nonprofit Acquisition/Prospecting

National Republican Senatorial Committee – Area Assessment Acquisition

Bronze Award for Direct Mail Campaign – Nonprofit Political Special Appeal

National Republican Senatorial Committee – Georgia Runoff Special Appeal

"While we are extremely honored to have our work be recognized by DMAW, the real pride comes from delivering impactful results for our amazing clients who do such meaningful work across the globe," said Seth Colton, TLC's Executive Vice President.

The annual MAXI Awards are open to agencies of all sizes as part of the DMAW's tradition of recognizing excellence and innovation in marketing.

About The Lukens Company

Founded in 1986, The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning multichannel marketing agency serving the needs of nonprofits, cultural organizations, faith-based missions, and public policy advocacy groups, in addition to political candidates, committees and causes. TLC has offices in Arlington, VA, Glendale, CA, and Charleston, SC.

