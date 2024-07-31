The Lukens Company Merges with Phoenix Innovate

ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), a premier full-service marketing agency specializing in direct response, donor development, and fundraising services for nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations, has merged with Phoenix Innovate, a dynamic leader of innovative marketing solutions.

Founded in 1986 and based in Arlington, Virginia, TLC brings its teams of award-winning professionals renowned for their data-driven omnichannel campaigns. Walter Lukens, CEO of TLC, reflected on the company's milestone: "When I started TLC 38 years ago, I never imagined the impact we'd have in helping our clients make the world a better place. This merger opens up incredible opportunities for our team and first-class resources for our clients while preserving our signature boutique touch."

Phoenix Innovate's remarkable growth will be further bolstered by this new chapter. The combined entity will leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiencies, expand advanced data insights, and broaden hyper-personalization capabilities, all underpinned by Phoenix Innovate's HITRUST certification for the highest level of data protection.

"TLC's deep industry knowledge, client-centric culture, and innovative solutions make it the ideal partner to provide unparalleled service to our clients," said Kirk Vercnocke, CEO of Phoenix Innovate. "By combining our strengths, we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative and sustainable marketing solutions that drive greater client ROI."

At the heart of this merger is a shared vision and set of values that guide both companies. TLC and Phoenix Innovate are united by their dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, where the well-being of employees and success of clients are paramount. This alignment ensures that the merged entity will build on that foundation with the common goal of delivering exceptional results that drive impactful change for its clients.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Phoenix Innovate," added Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner at TLC, who will continue to head TLC's operations. "Our shared people-first approach and dedication to client success make this a natural fit. Phoenix Innovate's ability to adapt commercial insights for nonprofits in real-time allows us to push the boundaries and redefine nonprofit marketing."

The merger between TLC and Phoenix Innovate is effective immediately, heralding a new era of innovative, client-focused marketing solutions for nonprofits.

ABOUT PHOENIX INNOVATE

Founded in 1987, Phoenix Innovate's (PI) research-driven, data-led custom marketing, automation and distribution technology solutions focus on understanding our client's audiences and creating results that are transformative and sustainable. Phoenix Innovate's immersive approach harnesses a powerful combination of research, data, technology, strategy and creative vision that is called Authentic Marketing. For more information, visit phoenixinnovate.com.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions. For more information, visit thelukenscompany.com.

